The 2022 Buick Enclave is road-trip ready

Buick is out of the car business.
That mean no, it hasn't gone under or anything.
It just only offers utility vehicles these days.
There's the Encore vs.
Encore GX, the Envision and then of course the three row enclave which happens to be the tri shield brands flagship model.
Giving premium minded motorists more of what they want the redesigned 2022 enclave features extra technology and enhanced styling both outside and in.
If you haven't noticed, this update is more about refinement than revolution.
So don't expect any radical changes.
Visual enhancements for 2022 include a new front fascia, and updated grille and reworked headlamps.
The rear end including the tail lights has also been massaged and naturally fresh wheels are offered too.
As for the top shelf Avenir model it gets distinctive front and rear end styling with a unique mesh textured grille insert, There's body colors, sill trim, and special emblems.
Not too much has changed on the outside of this vehicle.
Ditto for under the hood.
This enclave is powered by GM familiar 3.6 liter V6, which gets you a 310 horsepower And 266 pound feet of torque exactly the same as it has in other years.
Now this engine is bolted to a 9-speed automatic transmission which routes torque to either the front or all four wheels.
Since this power train carries over the updated enclaves fuel economy numbers shouldn't change.
For reference the outgoing model with front wheel drive stickers at 18 miles per gallon city.
26 Highway and 21 mpg combined.
Now if you opt for all wheel drive, those figures are reduced by one mpg each.
And one more thing if wasting gasoline is how you get your jollies well engineers have added a dedicated hardware switch to the dashboard so you can disable the automatic START STOP system.
Subtle is the name of the game inside this new enclave as well.
Everything is pretty familiar with a nice flowing dashboard design and of course, plenty of soft materials though.
The center console here is new and so is the The steering wheel.
But the biggest change they've made.
Is probably the addition of this push-button electronic shifter.
Which replaces that silly looking gear selector.
That kinda looked like an old candy bar cellphone from about 2004.
And I'm glad to see they got rid of that thing.
In keeping with its unique exterior styling, the Avenir model features distinctive trim inside, special stitching on the seats and then chrome accents on the sill plate in the cargo area.
Beyond that, you can also get ventilated and massaging front chairs, as well as an active suspension system.
But now, let's talk tech.
For 2022, this vehicle gives you an extra helping of circuits and software, build driver confidence plus a suite, that's s-u-i-t-e of nine advanced assistance features is standard, which is frankly pretty sweet, s-w-e-e-t.
This includes the usual suspects like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and more.
Apple CarPlay and Android auto both of which can connect wirelessly our standard as is a familiar eight inch infotainment screen.
As for options this refreshed enclave also offers a rear camera mirror rain sensing wipers, a colour head up display, and then of course, a power sunshade for the second row seat while official.
The pricing has not been announced just yet.
The outgoing Buick Enclave starts at about 41 grand and change and I expect this updated 2022 version will be all over that like gravy on a chicken fried steak.
It'll probably be a couple bucks more, but nothing crazy.
Now of course if you opt for a top shelf avenir model and you check every options box You should be able to push one of these past $60,000.
For 2022, not that much has changed with the Buick Enclave, but still it's nice to see the tri-shield brand refining this premium Three-row SUV now the updated Buick Enclave is slated to go on sale this fall.
So, look for it at dealerships then.