The 2020 Toyota Corolla is totally new and much improved

Toyota says that since 1966 it's sold more than 46 million Corolla name plate vehicles all around the world.
This is the latest one, the all new 2020 Corolla sedan.
Now, like the Corolla hatchback that we drove and actually really liked until last year.
This one gets much cooler styling than before, it gets more features inside.
And it's got toilet, his newest small car platform underneath the sheet metal.
So I came down to Savannah, Georgia to take it for a drive.
Now the Old Crow wasn't much of a looker.
But I think this one is a big improvement in the Aesthetics departments.
And that starts with its underpinnings of proportions, although the wheelbase is the same than you crows about it.
0.8 inch shorter in length than before so you get shorter overhangs, and it's about 0.8 inch shorter in height as well.
All of which gives it a slightly sportier stance on the road.
Speaking of sportiness, both this XSE trim level, and the SE trim level come with add-ons like these 18 wheels, the deeper from face shield, and things like a trunk spoiler, and dual chrome exhaust.
But you know, all 2020 Corollas, I think, have a much fresher and more modern look.
I like the low nose, the tight, tidy headlights and the grill design.
Now in profile the new Corolla doesn't look all that different, but you definitely see some changes when you move around to the back.
The new trunk design, the new tail lights.
And of course inside the trunk there's still plenty of space given this car's exterior dimensions to carry all the stuff that you might need.
Inside of the 2020 Corolla is also all new although you might recognize it if you have looked at our reviews of the Corolla Hatchback.
It's a very very similar layout overall and it's pretty clean and straight forward.
The materials in here are nice.
They're all pretty soft to the touch and on this XSE model I get details like.
Nice and boasted seats and stitching up here so on and so fort.
Now in terms of practical touches while Toyota engineers near may have to make these [INAUDIBLE] a little bit narrower then before and to fit this new quarter panel in the windows that helps with visibility around corners especially in city situation he wouldn't see pedestrians or other cars at intersections.
As I mentioned a in the introduction the new Corolla is on for his newest small.
Platform that's called TNGAC it shared with a curl and track that we liked before now key reasons why that's better than before is that it's 60% more rigid than the old version and you get multi link rear suspension where the old crawl ahead and torsion being raised suspension and then generally gives you better right and handling quality now like other cars on.
TNJ platforms, I actually think that the primary controls are really pretty good in this Corolla.
The steering is really nicely accurate, and the brake pedal feels really good.
It makes a good first impression behind the wheel.
Because I'm driving the sportyish XXE model, I've got a two liter in line four and, Engine.
No turbo charger but it gives out 169 horse power at 151 pound feet of torque.
That's a perfectly fine amount of power for a small car like this.
So far today I haven't found myself wishing it was more powerful.
Overall this powertrain behaves pretty well for a car like this.
It's a CVT, so it's very smooth without any shifting.
The engine isn't really too loud or thrashing.
Speaking of loudness, and maybe you can even hear this, I was surprised by how much wind and road noise I'm noticing in the Corolla above city speeds.
Now it is an affordable car, yes, but I was hoping I wouldn't have minded just a little bit quieter in here.
Road noise is, of course, very dependent on the road you're driving in, so we'll have to get this car back in Michigan to give it a thorough evaluation, but first impressions are I was expecting perhaps a slightly quieter cabin.
On the other hand, this car rides Brides pretty well both around the city and on these high speed roads and the country the excellency model because it's supposed to be a little bit sport here has 18 inch wheels with wider ties until it gets slightly upgraded springs and shocks to go along with that, but even so I think the Ryan is actually still pretty good for this class will come in terms of supporting us though it's certainly pretty sporty for a crawler.
I can go and put the CD Give it to you in Sport Mode, or even manually shift it.
But I think ultimately calling this car sporty is a bit like calling me athletic.
It's sort of a relative measure.
Although its two liter engine is good, it's not necessarily the engine that most Corolla buyers will get.
It's only in the SE and XSE trim levels.
In all the other Corollas, that's L, LE, and XLE, you get a 1.8 liter Sound of.
It's related to one that was in the old Corolla, has 139 horse power and has an older version of Toyota's CBT net.
For the first time [UNKNOWN] is also brand Corolla hybrid to the US market.
That's gonna get an, Impressive 52 miles per gallon combined.
We're looking forward to having a chance to get behind the wheel later on.
One thing that's important in all new cars is active safety technology.
The Corolla is a great example of it.
No matter which trim level you choose from, the cheapest $20,000 one on up, they all come standard with pre-collision breaking, with cyclists and pedestrian Protection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist.
That helps keep you centered in your lane when you're driving on the highway.
And even roadside recognition that'll show a little prompt with the current speed limit, or even if you're approaching a stop sign.
Now of course, most of the Corolla's competition offers those Features too.
But what makes this model stand out is that they're all included as standard even on the cheapest models.
Fuel economy is pretty good in the new Corolla too, this XSE model with the two liter engine is rated for 31 miles per gallon city and 38 mpg PG highway, the SE which also has the two-liter engine is rated for 31 city and 40 highway.
Those are really good figures.
Of course, those figures are for the two-liter engine for the volume trim levels L, LE, and LXE with the older 1.8-liter engine and older CVT.
Fuel efficiency ratings aren't quite so good.
They top out at 30 miles in city and 38 MPG highway Let's be honest those are great numbers, but it's just worth remembering that the new Volkswagen Jetta can do 40 miles per gallon highway.
The Honda Civic has a trim level that'll do 42 miles per gallon highway.
So while the Corolla's efficiency ratings are good, they're not quite class leading.
On the other hand the Corolla's pricing is very very good for the class.
The base L model starts Also, just $20,430, Corolla LE, which Toyota says will probably be the volume model, is just about $21,000.
Even this loaded up XSE, the most expensive model which I'm driving today, is about $26,000.
Now, that's less than some competitors when you load them up with options.
And when you look at all the features you can get on the Corolla, it's actually a pretty good value for money No I don't know the the 2020 Corolla is automatically becoming my favourite compacts in and around today I still think the Honda Civic drives better I think that the Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Jetta look better both inside and out but you know what this car is a big improvement over its predecessor enough my drive today I had too much to criticize.
[UNKNOWN]
Toyota says that for about a quarter of Corrola buyers, this is their first new car purchase.
And, it's really easy to see, especially with this new model, why it would be such a great first car with loads of standard safety features to keep you protected on the road.
With better styling, improved driving dynamics, and that really affordable pricing structure Well there's a lot to like about the new 2020 Toyota Corolla.
For more and a full written review on this car be sure to visit us at theroadshow.com.
