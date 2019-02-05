The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new engines and way more safety tech
The current version of the Ford F-Series Super Duty has been on sale for around three years.
But with new, heavy duty truck offerings coming from cross town rivals Ram and Chevy, Ford is eager to update its offering.
The 2020 Ford Super Duty has an updated look, major power train improvements beneath the sheet metal and even more safety technology than ever before.
Okay, so the 2020 truck is not exactly a design revolution compared to last year's model, but as you walk around it, you'll notice a lot of visual upgrades, and a lot of them are functional, too.
The new grill designs, for instance, are intended to allow a lot more cooling air flow into the engine bay.
There are new wheels, new lights, new tailgate [UNKNOWN] plays, and new rear bumper.
And when you move inside, there are a lot of new interior materials as well.
On the engine front, there are three options.
The base 6.2 liter V8 carries over pretty much unchanged.
There's a brand new 7.3 liter V8 which we're told will be the most powerful Super Duty gasoline engine ever.
And there's this updated 6.7 liter Power Stroke turbo diesel, which has a new turbo, all-new internals, and a new fueling system to help boost power.
Unfortunately, Ford isn't ready to share any horsepower or torque specs for this engine just yet.
Nor does it have any towing or payload figures at the moment.
That said, Ford promises us that the 2020 model with have the highest tow and payload ratings of any Super Duty ever.
We just don't know exactly how those numbers will compare to competing each D trucks.
As soon as we get those figures, likely much later this year, we'll be sure to share them with you at the roadshow.com.
All those engines are mated to a new ten speed automatic transmission which replaces the old six speed transmission.
With a much wide [UNKNOWN] ratio spread, it should allow for better fuel economy and Ford says, smooth the shifting.
The transmission only weighs three and half pounds more than the six speed and it fits in the same space.
That's despite adding four more gears.
It also has more drive modes including special slippery and eco modes, as well as the traditional tow haul option.
Another huge update for this year's Super Duty, is the addition of a whole lot more active safety technology.
On XLT trim levels and higher, all the following things are gonna be standard.
Pre-collision braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage, and automatic high beams.
That'll provide a lot more peace of mind both for drivers and for the fleet managers maintaining these trucks.
Other tech upgrades this year include the addition of pro trailer backup assist.
That's this special feature that lets you steer a trailer in reverse just by turning this knob within the cabin.
You'll also find a wi-fi hotspot that can connect at the 10 devices at a time.
As well as a wireless phone charging and even USB type c ports for keeping all your gadgets charged while you're out on the job site.
Now as I said in the beginning both Ram and Chevy are launching heavy-duty trucks this year.
So when the updated super duty goes on sale this fall, [UNKNOWN] going to have plenty of competition.
For a closer look at the 2020 Ford F-series Super Duty.
Be sure to visit us at the roadshow.com.
[MUSIC]
