The 2019 Honda Talon is a wicked off-road adventure machine
In the automotive world Honda is well known for building popular cars like the Accord, Civic, CRV, and some note worthy accura vehicles like the NSX Supercar.
In the power sports space it also has a reputation for its motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides.
This here is Honda's latest power [UNKNOWN] product the 2019 Talon which is its first Sports side by side.
So look the part the town's exterior is styled after Honda CRF dirt bikes.
With a high belt line and functional shrouds and side vents on the painted plastic body work which covers a one piece powder coated frame.
Inside comfort is the focus with automotive grade steel frame seats.
Tilting steering wheel, adjustable passenger grab handle Cup holders and two level floor, providing people an area to easily brace their legs over rough terrain.
And then room to stretch out when the going isn't so tough.
Powering the Talon is a 999 CC in-line twin with 104 horsepower.
But the big news is a six speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is the first sports side-by-side to have one, while most of the competition are rocking CBTs.
It has to automatic modes normal drive and sport as well as a manual function with paddle shifters.
An iPhone will address system the town can be either to drive or front with a drive with a torque bias in front differential tracks control and he'll start assist to make off roading a bit easier.
A talon line up consists of two different models the small talon of 1000x and the 1000r that's a little longer, wider and has a beefed up higher tire suspension for better high speed stability through open fields and deserts.
The one thousand x on the other hand with it's eighty seven point six inch wheel base and sixty four width is more maneuverable and agile to tackle a variety of terrains.
A double which bone front and three leg trailing arm rear suspension features two inch three way adjustable fox tracts providing fourteen point six inches of travel up front and fifteen point one inches in back
And out here in Sand Hollow State Park in Saint George, Utah, it's a fricking riot.
It's essentially an off-road go-cart, or a mini WRC car with good power.
I hit 50 some-odd miles per hour over the sand, which feels really fast.
Chance shifts and power in normal drive are a little easily but live and up in sport and manual mode is quite responsive.
But really I'm happy leaving it in sport auto because it's that good.
Over Whoops and ruts.
The suspension smooth things out to derive it from punishing you,inside,badly.
Steering is lately waited but communicated and precise to place it wherever you want.
Really the whole setup makes it easy to ham around all day without getting physically wrecked.
But the fact that the Talon can crawl over rocks [UNKNOWN] open fields and rock sand dunes with ease while staying reasonably comfy is one of the most impressive aspects about it.
So you should have no problem taking younger passengers out and having a great time.
The 2019 Honda Towns are trickling into dealerships now, with 1000X starting at $19,999, and 1000R beginning at .$20,999 But I tell you what, if I had a spare $20,000 bring a hole through my pocket having one of these would be very cool.
I likely would sign up for the 1000X because I like the Tiger handling But really, either one would be a ton of fun to strike out into the wild with, and do some exploring.
