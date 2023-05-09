Testing Waymo's Safe Exit Feature in a Self-Driving Taxi
Testing Waymo's Safe Exit Feature in a Self-Driving Taxi
5:29
Watch Now

Testing Waymo's Safe Exit Feature in a Self-Driving Taxi

Autonomous Vehicles
Speaker 1: How's your day going? Oh, that's right. There's no one there. I'm about to get into this fully autonomous Waymo car and test out a new feature called Safe Exit, which just to make sure that my surroundings are clear before I get out of the car. Let's check it out. Waymo, which is owned by Google Parent Alphabet, has been testing its fully autonomous ride hailing service in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Seeing these cars driving around and riding in them feels [00:00:30] incredibly futuristic and weird. I've never been in an autonomous car before and, um, I'm terrified and excited at the same time. Let's see how this goes. Speaker 2: Heading to Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture. Speaker 1: Okay. The coolest thing is watching the steering wheel just turn on its own. It feels the same, feels like you're riding in a normal car with the person in the seat, and then you look over and there's nobody there. What's so cool is we're at this intersection right now and there was a car that it was their turn to go, but they didn't go. They kind of stalled [00:01:00] and the car stopped. It really does feel like there's somebody in the seat, in the driver's seat just looking around to make sure that everyone's doing what they need to be doing. So we can see on the screen, it'll show where we're navigating and our arrival time. 10 minutes. If you need support, you can call for support. You can ask the car to pull over. You can also push a button for that. Play music, just kick back and relax and, uh, take in the weirdness of it all. Rider safety is a huge priority for Waymo, and part of that involves making sure your surroundings are clear when you're getting out of the [00:01:30] car. This new Safe Exit feature, what it does is when the car stops and I'm at my destination and I'm about to get out, it uses the same sensors that it uses to navigate the street to make sure that there's nobody around me Speaker 3: Cyclist Speaker 1: Approaching. So really the focus here is to make sure that you feel safe inside the car and then people outside the car feel safe, that you're not just gonna like hit them. There's no driver to tell me, Hey, watch out. There's a biker behind you. Safe Exit uses a combination of lidar, radar and cameras to constantly monitor the car surroundings [00:02:00] and detect what's coming. Speaker 4: Our software stack also ensures that we are able to understand what is oncoming and accordingly we can inform or alert our riders very far in advance. If you compare this with, uh, conventional safe exit features, Speaker 1: So there's two parts to the Safe Exit feature. One of them is on the screen. I'm going to see that there's a biker approaching or a scooter approaching, or a pedestrian. It'll also ding so I can hear it. And then on [00:02:30] the outside, there's also, at the top of the car, there's this, this screen that kind of shows that somebody is getting out of the car to give people a heads up as they approach the car to make sure that they're safe too. The pedestrians are the circles and then the bikers are kind of like the oval shaped figures, and then the cars and the trucks are like the, the rectangles, so we can see everything that's around us. It shows every stop sign as we stop on the screen as well, just so you can kind of see what's going on. A feature like Safe Exit is [00:03:00] almost critical in a city like San Francisco where you have a lot of bikers, you have a lot of pedestrians, a lot of people on scooters. Speaker 1: San Francisco is kind of just, it's a very busy hub. It's a, it's a lot of diverse ways to get around and so I think it makes total sense that this is something that they would be rolling out here first. Sometimes you don't always wanna talk to somebody. This is good for the loaners, so these cars have designated pick up and drop off spots so you're not just like somewhere that isn't safe. So it's gonna find us the best spot to be dropped off. It's found this [00:03:30] nice little curb. That's the end of my first autonomous ride. That was so cool. Oh, approaching. Oh, there is vehicle approaching, Speaker 5: Cyclist approaching. Speaker 1: There it is. And there he is. There's Mitch. All right, two for two. I love it. All right, now we can carefully. Oh, approaching vehicle approaching. Now, there is similar technology that exists in non-autonomous cars. Kia, for example, has a safe exit assist feature that'll also notify drivers if there's a car or cyclist approaching. [00:04:00] But Waymo's Tech is a little bit more advanced. Speaker 4: The current or conventional safe exit features are very limited in their range, and this sensor system sees much, much further than conventional. I think it could definitely be a huge, huge safety benefit if, uh, more cars are equipped with this. Speaker 1: The data Waymo collects in San Francisco could help it effectively roll out in other cities in the future. Speaker 4: San Francisco has a very diverse road user population. I would say if [00:04:30] we are able to do it here in the right way, we could probably roll it out to most other cities which are less dense and which have a similar en environment. Speaker 1: Of course, this all begs the question, why would I want to ride in a fully autonomous car anyway? Speaker 4: The consistency of the driving, it's the safety and it's to having an own space is an experiential difference to having a driver. [00:05:00] A lot of our users say that they can actually let the guard down when they are sitting in our car. Speaker 1: And features like Save Exit are designed to ease some of the uncertainty around this new experience. And I have to say, it does seem like a helpful piece of tech for both Rider and others on the road. All right, looks like that feature worked pretty well and kept me alive and looks like it'll keep other people safe too. There's that little indicator for people who are passing by. Thanks so much for riding along with us, and thanks for watching.

Up Next

New iPhone Journaling App May Be Coming Soon
cnetjournaling-getty

Up Next

New iPhone Journaling App May Be Coming Soon

How Apple's VR Headset Can Stand Out
browseinvr

How Apple's VR Headset Can Stand Out

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang
spacex-starship-4-20-2023-20-april-2023-05-53-54-am-00-04-11-14-still001

SpaceX Starship Flight Test Ends With a Bang

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent
230413-clean-airpods-are-the-new-ipods

AirPods With a Screen: Breaking Down Apple's Patent

Reading Your Comments on Apple's Headset
mailbag

Reading Your Comments on Apple's Headset

Cultivated Meat Might Just Be the Future of Food
230320-yt-future-eats-cultured-meat-v8

Cultivated Meat Might Just Be the Future of Food

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows
appleclassical

Apple's Classical Music App: The Highs and Lows

What It Means for Apple to Reveal VR at WWDC
ep14thumbcnet

What It Means for Apple to Reveal VR at WWDC

Watch TikTok CEO's Opening Statement at Congress
tiktokcnet

Watch TikTok CEO's Opening Statement at Congress

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Testing Waymo's Safe Exit Feature in a Self-Driving Taxi
safe-exit-1

Testing Waymo's Safe Exit Feature in a Self-Driving Taxi

New iPhone Journaling App May Be Coming Soon
cnetjournaling-getty

New iPhone Journaling App May Be Coming Soon

Google's AI Ambitions Will Likely Be Everywhere At Google I/O
googleiostill

Google's AI Ambitions Will Likely Be Everywhere At Google I/O

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT
230501-yt-vs-chatgpt-bard-bing-v04

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT

The Evolution of Foldable Phones
230501-clean-evolution-of-foldable-phones

The Evolution of Foldable Phones

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue
3d-heart-tissue-seq-cnet-00-04-09-18-still001

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue

Most Popular All most popular

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT
230501-yt-vs-chatgpt-bard-bing-v04

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time
thumb2

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window

Apple's Finance Products Grow with Savings Account
applesavings

Apple's Finance Products Grow with Savings Account

Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep
sleep-mask-thumb-2.png

Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections
senate-ceos-facebook-russian-interference-00-07-11-09-still083

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections

Latest Products All latest products

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone
p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers
sonos-00-00-05-22-still001

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus
radrunner3-00-00-13-03-still001

First Look at Rad Power Bikes' New RadRunner 3 Plus

Latest How To All how to videos

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam