Tesla Arcade just made in-car gaming way more fun

Transcript
[MUSIC] Tesla is already known for producing some of the most high tech and fun to drive cars on the market. But their cars just got a little bit more fun with the latest software update which adds Tesla Arcade. If you're running the latest software tap on the button here to bring up the controls and then go into Tesla Arcade on the right. You're presented with a list of options. The majority of these are famous from the Atari era. Which is appropriate given the Atari twenty six hundred color scheme we've got going on in this interior but the fanciest is beach buggy racing too which has just been added and we're going to see what it's like to play. Beach buggy racing too will be familiar to anybody who's played a Mario Kart style and game in the past. You pick your character including Space Xs Spaceman if you unlock them I have been playing along though and go through you pick your track. Obviously I've got a few to unlock here as well. Choose your performance you can go ludicrous mode if you're feeling really adventurous. I'll stick with performance. And now we go into the game. So the goal here of course, is to beat the competition and along the way you can pick up power ups, weapons, turbo boost, all sorts of fun stuff. We're going to be driving on the beach today, which sounds like a lovely thing is we'll show you what the controls are. The really cool thing is you can use the touchscreen. Or you can just use the actual steering wheel of the car, which is [LAUGHS] actually pretty interesting. I've played a lot of Mario Kart knockoffs over the years and I'll be honest with you, I was skeptical that this one would be any fun to play. But frankly, being able to control the game with your actual steering wheel and the actual brake pedal to slow down It makes this a lot more fun than this would be otherwise. I don't know if I'd want to spend a full hour long super charger session running laps in here, but it certainly beats wandering around in the parking lot. Let's see if I can take this guy out. Yeah, look at that. [BLANK_AUDIO] Now these are just a few of the games that are in the arcade system right now. I'm guessing that Tesla is going to be adding more But, hey if you've got an hour to kill while you wait for your battery to charge. I can think of worse ways to spend it. [MUSIC] [LAUGH]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

50 episodes

Alphabet City

53 episodes

CNET Top 5

818 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

310 episodes

Tech Today

905 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

5G and your health

4:36

Pixar's Toy Story 4 brings new characters, cutting-edge animation

1:49

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

Amazon's drones and robots want to take over your deliveries

1:32

We landed on the moon with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

7:56

Aska wants to be your personal flying car

1:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Big changes coming to the 2020 iPhone

7:05

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

Lasers, sensors and robots, oh my: Some robot vacuums move and clean much better than others

3:43

There's a secret supercar bunker under London

15:13

Samsung's Galaxy Note is coming (all while we keep waiting for the Fold) (The 3:59, Ep. 574)

4:11

Honda Mean Mower is the most terrifying thing on four wheels

3:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

Test driving the new Hot Wheels ID smart cars

2:26

LG V50 is a big 5G phone with a big price

4:45

iPod Touch 2019 review: A device out of its time

5:39

Smart outdoor lighting: Ring vs. Philips Hue

2:38

Bose's new Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones live up to the hype, price

4:49

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37

How to detect malicious apps on your Android phone

1:26

Tips and tricks for the OnePlus 7 Pro

2:03

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18