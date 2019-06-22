Tesla Arcade just made in-car gaming way more fun

[MUSIC]
Tesla is already known for producing some of the most high tech and fun to drive cars on the market.
But their cars just got a little bit more fun with the latest software update which adds Tesla Arcade.
If you're running the latest software tap on the button here to bring up the controls and then go into Tesla Arcade on the right.
You're presented with a list of options.
The majority of these are famous from the Atari era.
Which is appropriate given the Atari twenty six hundred color scheme we've got going on in this interior but the fanciest is beach buggy racing too which has just been added and we're going to see what it's like to play.
Beach buggy racing too will be familiar to anybody who's played a Mario Kart style and game in the past.
You pick your character including Space Xs Spaceman if you unlock them I have been playing along though and go through you pick your track.
Obviously I've got a few to unlock here as well.
Choose your performance you can go ludicrous mode if you're feeling really adventurous.
I'll stick with performance.
And now we go into the game.
So the goal here of course, is to beat the competition and along the way you can pick up power ups, weapons, turbo boost, all sorts of fun stuff.
We're going to be driving on the beach today, which sounds like a lovely thing is we'll show you what the controls are.
The really cool thing is you can use the touchscreen.
Or you can just use the actual steering wheel of the car, which is [LAUGHS] actually pretty interesting.
I've played a lot of Mario Kart knockoffs over the years and I'll be honest with you, I was skeptical that this one would be any fun to play.
But frankly, being able to control the game with your actual steering wheel and the actual brake pedal to slow down It makes this a lot more fun than this would be otherwise.
I don't know if I'd want to spend a full hour long super charger session running laps in here, but it certainly beats wandering around in the parking lot.
Let's see if I can take this guy out.
Yeah, look at that.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Now these are just a few of the games that are in the arcade system right now.
I'm guessing that Tesla is going to be adding more But, hey if you've got an hour to kill while you wait for your battery to charge.
I can think of worse ways to spend it.
[MUSIC]
[LAUGH]
