Take a look at the best electrified cars, from Prius to Model 3
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Tesla, Tesla, Tesla.
Every headline or conversation about electric cars always seems to revolve around Tesla.
But a bunch of other car maker is electrifying automobiles.
Years ago back when Elon Musk was still building Yellow Pages at Zip 2. So here's a top five that spreads the love a little more evenly.
In fact, these are all number ones the rock stars of electric car history so far.
The number one hybrid is the Prius and more importantly than that everyone else on our list Might not be anywhere without this car.
This was the gateway drug.
This one opened up millions of people's minds to the idea that a car could run on something other than oil.
That was the big bang.
The Prius and other related cars that used it's power train have sold around 12 million copies so far, and by the way They do that at a profit.
Now that's real innovation.
The king of plug-in hybrids, the Chevy Volt.
This guy was amazing, because it came along with a powertrain that most people couldn't understand and got them to buy it in big numbers.
Hey, I though tthese were electric?
It is, yeah.
It's a Chevy Volt.
So what are you doing in a gas station?
Well, it still takes gas to go further.
But you're not getting gas.
Now I should point out that the Volt was the king of plug in hybrids.
It won't be for long because GM has pulled the plug on it.
They'll be focusing there resources solely on pure battery electrics
But it started something nine other car makers have new or to be announced plug-in hybrids in the pipeline.
[MUSIC]
Now we move in to pure electric category with the best selling one of all time.
It's the Nissan Leaf.
This is the car that legitimize the pure battery electric sector in the auto.
Industry.
On its second generation now by continuing through to one key factor.
It's a really good pure EV that you can afford.
[MUSIC]
The number one luxury car in America by sales in 2018 was the Tesla Model 3. It's almost an asterisk that it happens to be electric as well.
This car nearly sold as many cars as all of BMW's line.
In the US in 2018.
Or almost as many as all of Infinity and Lexus combined in car sales in that same year, no matter how you slice it and dice it, it's just a stellar trend.
The other key factor is that when a lot of people scoff at electric cars And say they're being made by manufacturers because they're fashionable or because regulations kinda make them do it.
It's also because Tesla is stealing their best customers.
Finally, the two electric car companies that are too successful for their own good.
It's GM and Tesla, the only two who have sold enough electric cars in their history that they are now starting to expire out Of the federal $7,500 dollar tax credit.
It'll take a lot of months for it to fully wash out from their lineups, but the process is already starting.
It's going to lead to a very interesting time in the American EV car market.
What will consumers do, when one EV is artificially $7,500 bucks more than a competing one.