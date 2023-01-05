Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
Speaker 1: Hey look guys, Sony has a car. Now, Speaker 1: Behind me is the first prototype we've seen of a brand new car that's gonna be produced by a joint venture between Sony and Honda Mobility. It's called the aph. It's the first time we've seen it here at CES 2023. This car was actually a little bit teased earlier in October. Both companies say that they're gonna bring different strengths to the table. Honda, obviously in manufacturing and mobility development, [00:00:30] Sony Entertainment and partnerships with sensors and other companies. So this is just a prototype and it does look pretty cool, but there are some other partners involved as well. The CEOs of Epic Games and Qualcomm gone on stage to talk about how they're gonna bring expertise to the partnership, including cloud communications and Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. The car's gonna have 45 sensors to help with driver assistance as well as be connected to the cloud. 100% of the time. Speaker 1: It's gonna have level three automated driving assistance as well as level two for urban driving. Sony even [00:01:00] says it wants consumers to take part in the development process of the car, whatever that means. It'll be produced by Honda in North America. So do you want one of these cars? It's gonna be a while. Sony says it's gonna be 2025 before they're gonna start taking orders. And in 2026, the car will start shipping to North American customers. That's a quick look at Sony's new car and joint partnership with Honda here at CES 2023. If you like what you saw, check out CNET and be sure to like and subscribe.

