Smart and smart: Genesis Connected tech in the 2019 G70
Today we're taking a look at the technology in the dashboard of the 2019 Genesis G70.
And since this car is basically built on the same bones as the Kia Stinger It should be no surprise that a lot of what we go over will be familiar to that car.
Now let's start here in the dashboard front and center with this large eight inch touchscreen and very simple Genesis-connected infotainment system.
Now if you're a Hyundai motor groupie you'll notice this is basically just a rescan of Hyundai's Bluelink entertainment and Kia's UVO3 system.
And that means that it's very simple and it has a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses of those systems.
Now on the home screen, we have a simple setup with a shortcut to the map.
You are currently playing audio source as well as, menu icons that take you deeper into the interface, There's not a whole lot deeper to go.
Most of what you've got is right here in this menu, and you'll notice there are not a whole lot of features.
And that's because this is a very simple system that just does what you need to do to get where you're going, and not a whole lot more.
And interestingly, I don't spend a whole lot of time in this menu because [UNKNOWN] put a bank of shortcut Down below the screen that take you to the various functions at the touch of a button.
Though, popping into radio, you'll see that we've got Sirius XM satellite radio, as well as terrestrial FM and AM radio with HD radio tuning.
Those are really nice.
And then they sound pretty good.
Popping in the media sources we've got a bluetooth connection service.
We've got an auxiliary port but no cd changer or cd player.
We do have a USB port right here that will decode mp3's, wav files and loss-less audio.
So, if you wanna get really high quality sound into this Lexicon Audio System, that's gonna be your way to go Popping into the map again, the theme of it being simple, but affective continues.
There's not a whole lot to see here, but we do have HD radio powered traffic that is really accurate, and helps you get really good ETAs.
The final bit is the Genesis Connected Services.
The only part of the interface that gets skimmed in this sort of bronze and black that Genesis uses as its corporate identity.
But here's where you're going to find that 4G connected service that's going to allow you to do things like monitor the vehicle remotely, lock and unlock your doors with your smart phone or smart watch.
As well as send destinations to the car via Google Maps.
And of course, if you don't love the infotainment system, you do have the ability to plug a smartphone in via USB.
To add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with just one cable.
And that's gonna allow you to bring your own maps, whether they be Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps, into the dashboard, as well as a wide range of media streaming and audio streaming apps.
That's actually pretty cool.
Now overall the system is simple but it's effective it doesn't do a whole lot but it's got what it counts.
And that's important for getting where you need to go not necessarily impressing your friends.
So that's when you're looking at the technology on the dashboard of the 2019 Genesis G70.
Be sure to check out our full review over on theroadshow.com for even more information about all this car has to offer.
