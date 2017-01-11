Photos
Videos
Awards
Your video, "Shell Oil built a car?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Detroit Auto Show 2017

Shell Oil built a car?

Okay, not really, but we learn how oil can make a difference in efficiency.
Transcript
Transcription not available for Shell Oil built a car?.

Latest videos

Video: Shell Oil built a car?
Shell Oil built a car?
4:36 January 11, 2017
Okay, not really, but we learn how oil can make a difference in efficiency.
Play video
Video: Reid Bigland wants Alfa Romeo to be more than a niche brand
Reid Bigland wants Alfa Romeo to be more than a niche brand
5:37 January 11, 2017
We talk with the head of the Italian brand to get the skinny.
Play video
Video: Listen in as we chat with GM chairman Mary Barra
Listen in as we chat with GM chairman Mary Barra
4:46 January 11, 2017
Mrs. Barra gives us the scoop on the Chevy Bolt and the future of EVs in the GM portfolio.
Play video
Video: Watch every new car unveiling at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
Watch every new car unveiling at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
3:24 January 10, 2017
Contrary to popular belief, CES isn't taking the wind out of Detroit's sails any time soon, and these new-car unveilings are proof.
Play video
Video: Let's forecast the 2019 Ford Ranger
Let's forecast the 2019 Ford Ranger
2:21 January 10, 2017
The Ranger will more than likely look close to its European counterpart when it arrives stateside, but what about the power plant?
Play video
Video: Roadshow's annual Shift Awards celebrate the best in car tech
Roadshow's annual Shift Awards celebrate the best in car tech
16:16 January 10, 2017
From cabin to driveline tech, these awards recognize the most forward-thinking products and people in autos.
Play video
Video: Toyota takes a stab at making the Camry truly sporty
Toyota takes a stab at making the Camry truly sporty
2:05 January 10, 2017
New platform and suspension promise a sharper driving family sedan.
Play video
Video: ID Buzz is Volkswagen's electrified, autonomous van of the future
ID Buzz is Volkswagen's electrified, autonomous van of the future
1:39 January 10, 2017
The second of VW's ID series of electric concepts is a futuristic take on on of its most iconic designs.
Play video