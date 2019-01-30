See how WayRay laser holographs can turn a windshield into the best AR gear

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Did Facebook cross a line with its iOS research app?
Apple earnings report confirms iPhone slowdown
You should disable Apple FaceTime now
2019 Honda Passport is ready for adventure on- and off-road
Disney doubles down on VR entertainment
How quantum computing will help us build human-level AI
How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'
Apple’s streaming service could take on Netflix
Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much less
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Don't believe the hype about air fryers
Even more Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks
There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home
Budget Nokia phones are back, Cricket and Verizon-bound
Honor View 20's hole-punch camera really works
Mortal Kombat 11: Everything we learned from its debut event
Amazon's Echo Wall Clock puts your Alexa timers in full view
Eat healthy with these tech tools
Get the most out of Netflix with these tips
How to get your TV ready to watch the Super Bowl
Stream these 2019 Oscar nominees now
Here's how to use YouTube's Take a Break feature
Apps for meeting people