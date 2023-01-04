Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience
Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience
3:13
Watch Now

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience

Cars
Speaker 1: You've just seen technology working in the background that makes our home more intuitive, convenient, and secure. But home isn't the only place getting an infusion of innovation. After all, many of us spend a lot of time on the road an hour or more each day. So if we are challenging our homes to work more intelligently, why shouldn't our cars? Samsung and Harmon have been working to inject [00:00:30] a new level of intelligence, personalization, and convenience to the in cabin experience. We're calling it icx. With icx, we are pioneering a new experience that combines the latest automotive technologies like the cars, camera, radar, and other sensors. With Harmon's in cabin expertise with the expectation to make driving safer and less stressful. At the heart of our [00:01:00] in incoming experience is Harmon Ready Care. With Harmon Ready Care, we are aiming to raise the bar on driver safety. After all, in many countries around the world, we've seen a significant increase in vehicle fatalities. And in Europe, government action will soon require new and enhanced safety measures for all vehicles on the road. Harmon Ready Care is part of the solution. Many [00:01:30] of us are familiar with car cameras that measure driver eye movement, but Harmon is taking it a step further. Speaker 1: Ready Care's Machine learning algorithm gathers and processes data from those sensors to measure driver drowsiness and distraction and provide tailored interventions to mitigate risk and increase wellbeing. So let's say you're dropping your kids off at school. The music is loud, the kids are [00:02:00] even louder, it's raining, and there's unexpected traffic that might make you late for your next meeting. All of a sudden you realize you've driven half a mile without even thinking about the road ahead. Harmon Ready Care can actually anticipate when you start to lose focus, and by integrating products like Galaxy Watch and its hard rate Monitor. Ready Care can also identify and detect factors that cause stress and drivers [00:02:30] like traffic and weather. When Ready Care senses your stress increasing and your focus decreasing, it will send reminders that you personalize. So no more unexplained, beeping and buzzing. You can choose whether Ready Care should change the interior lighting, the in cabin temperature, or just the volume on the music to remind you to stay present and get you and your passengers from place [00:03:00] to place safely. Harmon Ready Care is one of the ways we are making the in cabin experience as smart, smooth, and effortless as your experiences at home.

