Roadshow's favorite small cars

[MUSIC]
What are some of the best small cars you can buy in America today?
I posed that very question to the roadshow staff, and here are a few of the models we came up with.
Hello again, I am roadshow reviews editor Craig Cole as indicated by the onscreen lower third Now aside from a range of major problems facing the world today, it is a great time to be in the market for a new vehicle.
You see there are so many excellent cars, trucks and SUVs to choose from.
You pretty much can't buy a bad one.
Today's vehicles are almost universally excellent but certain models are still better than others to help you make an informed decision.
Here are some of the very best small cars available, and in no particular order, we start with the Volkswagen Golf.
Since the mid 1970s, and across some eight vehicle generations, this to tonic breadbox on wheels has delivered the goods.
Spacious, efficient, fun to drive and affordable, the Golf is unquestionably, an automotive legend.
Today it is as practical as ever offering loads of cabin space, nicely trimmed interiors and efficient power trains.
Of course, all this wholesome goodness is wrapped in clean styling, though some might call it a little boring [SOUND].
Well sorry I dozed off for a second there.
If the standard model is a bit too sleepy for you, there's always the Zippy GTI which is a certifiable Hoot and drive and still plenty versatile.
There's something for every sort of motorists well.
Unless you need a heavy duty truck, VW does not offer a golf like that yet.
But maybe next year.
Looking for some driving fun on a budget.
We'll swing by your local Hyundai Dealer and check out the velociter lineup.
You won't be disappointed.
I mean, you might be but I really don't think so.
This asymmetrical three door hatchback is a riot to drive yet.
It's still perfectly practical, giving you plenty of options is a broad range of engines.
There's a bass two liter four banger that's good for 147 horsepower.
You can also get a one six turbo that cranks out 201 ponies and then there's the velociter and It features a two liter turbo charge unit.
That's good for 250 horses in standard trim to 75 if you opt for the $2100 performance package, now Best of all, it is married to a slick shifting six speed manual gearbox Fun and functional, stylish and sophisticated.
The Hyundai velociter is a solid choice.
If there's an award for Most Improved small car, the 2020 Nissan Sentra would win it 100%.
This compact four door Technically, it's a mid sizer based on combined interior volume, has been transformed into something that looks and feels like a car you'd actually want to own, not just borrow for $9 and 99 cents a day while vacationing in Orlando.
Now, the latest center looks the business with an attractively aggressive front end available two tone paint schemes and a dramatically improved cabin.
Is rounded air vents look and feel great.
Plus you can even get diamond quilted leather how fancy the center is a little light on body styles and power trains.
It only comes as a four door and all that's offered under the hood is a two liter engine with 149 horsepower.
Still, this car looks great Drives nicely and finally feels like a winner.
Now if you want to feel the same way, make sure to subscribe to the road show YouTube channel and give this video a like crew.
I'll tell you a whole bunch of hard working folks appreciate your continued support.
Thanks again Next on our list of all around excellent small cars is the Mazda three.
available as a sedan or hatchback Hiroshima is little wonder is not only a delight to look at, but drive as well.
It's dressed in some of the most elegant styling in the business certainly for its segment and it has superb dynamics.
Under the hood is a 2.5 liter four pot engine packing 186 horsepower.
And depending on the model and automatic or manual transmission, each with six forward speeds is on the menu for front or all wheel drive.
How cool is that?
matching it's elegant exterior.
The monster threes cabin is beautifully designed and crafted.
Really it wouldn't look out of place in a luxury car.
That's just too bad.
That pretty interior is a little on the snug side.
What happens when you combine funky styling with a practical interior?
Lots of technology.
And a few hamsters.
That's right, you get the Kia Soul.
Another one of our favorite small cars.
hate those hamsters.
Some of you might consider this South Korean hauler to be a crossover, but I don't To me it's purely a hatchback since its low to the ground and only offered with front wheel drive.
Now, since it debuted about a dozen years ago, the soul has been a blockbuster for Kenya selling by the literal boatload.
Now in its third generation, that showroom success is sure to continue because the new model is nicer inside and more feature laden than ever As for performance, a bass two liter four banger serves up 147 horses just like in the velociter but the range topping model comes with a one six turbo delivering 201 under hood equine.
[SOUND] I know now the Kia Soul is not only fun and functional, it's one mighty fine small car.
All right, before wrapping this video up, I've got one more Roadshow recommendation to cover, and I think you might know what it is.
The Honda Civic has always been one of the finest small cars you can buy and the current tenth generation model is the best of this longstanding breed.
So why do we love the Civic?
Well, how much time do you have?
It's roomy inside and comes with loads of standard equipment including the Honda Sensing suite of driver AIDS.
Its interior is premium.
These cars are well built, fuel efficient, reasonably priced, and shouldn't hold their value like a Faberge egg.
But if all that hasn't convinced you, the Civic also drives well, even in its most basic form, and Honda offers an enormous a seriously girthy array of flavors.
You can get it as a Sedan, hatchback, coupe, a sporty si model and of course with sublime Type R, which may be the best front wheel drive car ever built.
Yeah,fight me on that point,really it's hard to go wrong with any version of the Honda Civic,and that brings this video to a merciful close.
What do you think about Rodger recommendations?
What other small cars should we have included.
Why are you complaining about the Nissan Sentra?
I know you're leaving coarse comments down below,you dont have to be so mean Anyway, thanks for watching and as always, stay safe.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
This is what it's like wearing Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator
6:19
Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes off-road, wins the Rebelle Rally
21:43
Here are some of our favorite trucks
8:03
2020 BMW X4 M Competition: What's the point?
24:20
2020 Chevrolet ZR2 vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD: Midsize truck dirt...
7:12
Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a...
4:53
Why some electronic shifters are terrible
4:52
Ford Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave: Desert running beasts
7:23
5 PC games that'll make you a better racer
26:13
2020 Bentley Flying Spur: Heritage meets modern luxury