Car Industry

Ready, set, Gogoro: The Taiwanese smart scooter poised to take over the world

Horace Luke, co-founder of Gogoro, talks about the company's launch in Taiwan, the future of its scooters and its revolutionary battery technology.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Gogoro has been developing its electric scooter for three years, revealing the Gogoro Smart Scooter at ES at the start of 20 2015. The smart scooter was designed from scratch by gogoro and along with its stylish looks and its battery system, its a powerful little scooter too. It accelerates from 0 to 30 mph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 60 mph. It has a range of 62 miles and features 80 smart censors. To monitor the scooter's health and performance. Cofounder Horace Luke explains why the company chose Taipei as its pilot city. Taiwan happens to have about 23 million people and onshore has 15 million scooters. If you look at the overall population of Taiwan, Pretty much one scooter per person and the highest density of concentration per capita in the entire world for two wheeled vehicles. So I picked Taipei of course the capital of Taiwan as the pilot city in the pilot program that we're going to run this summer to validate and to showcase. What Gogoro can do in a megacity like Taipei. The smart scooter sells for just over 4000 dollars and a subscription to battery swaps will cost around 30 dollars per month. A swap takes just six seconds to complete and by the end of 2015 Gogoro expects to have 150 battery swap stations strategically installed around it's launch city of Taipei to make battery swaps As convenient as possible. Industry experts expect the electric scooter market to expand rapidly in Asia, 25% every year for the next decade. That puts Gogoro and it's smart scooter front and center as the Tesla of this exciting electric scooter industry. Of course Gogoro's ambitions for it's smart scooter, Scooter, and its battery technology reach far beyond Taiwanese shores. Five years from now, I'm hoping that we would make lot more traction with different cities around the world, bringing this fun way of transporting yourself from point A to point B on the global scale. On top of that, we also are looking at different ways to manage energy and contribute back to cities Really contributing to the Smart Grid. Everybody's been talking about Smart Cities and Smart Grid. We're hoping to make a lot of leeway toward that direction coming up soon. [MUSIC]

