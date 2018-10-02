Your video, "Porsche's Macan sees subtle improvements at the Paris Auto Show"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
From article: Updated Porsche Macan makes debut in Paris

Paris Motor Show 2018

Porsche's Macan sees subtle improvements at the Paris Auto Show

Transcript
Transcription not available for Porsche's Macan sees subtle improvements at the Paris Auto Show.
RoadshowAutomobilesPorsche

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:24

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

5 things you need to know about the 2018 BMW 4 Series

2:32

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Porsche's Macan sees subtle improvements at the Paris Auto Show

1:32

Lexus debuts a refreshed RC coupe at Paris Motor Show

1:30

We get our first look at the Kia E-Niro in Paris

1:26

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE premiers in Paris with EQ mild-hybid tech

1:54

Chinese GAC Motor debuts new look for GS5 compact SUV

1:12

Infiniti Project Black S incorporates Formula 1 tech for its latest concept

1:40

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02