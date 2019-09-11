Porsche Taycan is ready to prove a point

Welcome to Porsche's stand at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
And one of the stars of the show even though we've sort of, it was revealed before the show around the world and people have sort of prototypes and it's still a really exciting car.
This is the Porsche Taycan.
And that is apparently how you say it.
It's not tay can or tin can.
It's tie can.
Most of the cars we've seen have been in white or blue, but to make our video completely different, we found one in red.
It says it's carmine red.
But actually, I think it looks much closer to guard's red, really.
It's also got more normal wheels on the side there.
And it's interesting seeing the car in everyday, normal.
Specced because.
It just looks like a really good looking Porsche actually.
You've got Turbo and Turbo S models, so you can have the 671 break horsepower or 750 break horsepower depending on the model you choose.
Not 16 2.8 or 3.2 seconds, depending on that and range obviously varies as well as the 257 to 279 miles.
We did have looking boot earlier actually.
So there's little boots in the front, not as big as the 911 sound and the boots in the back as well.
I sat in the back as well, and it's definitely not as much room as say a Panamera in the back of the One of the things we've been able to look at at the Motor Show is these are the various interior trims that we've got, the various materials, they can show the options there.
This one I think looks looks rather good.
We've got this goal sort of finish on the accents there reminds me of, we drove a GRS with our wheels and reading goals seem to work very well.
Elsewhere in here, there are a plethora of screens.
I'm not entirely sure about this whole touchscreen thing.
And I prefer the physical button thing because you can see these screens are actually getting dirty with finger marks already.
But it seems to be the law that if you're having an electric car, then you have to have touchscreens.
So We'll see I think that might be a backlash at some point in terms of people saying I want some mechanical switches that become a luxury thing to have a toggle switch that you find an occasion or something like that.
After a bit of prodding and poking, I did find a couple of mechanical buttons, one on the steering wheel for the drive modes.
And then I like the haptic buttons on the side of the screen for the sort of direct access for things like the ESP and School suspension drive position bills, as you would expect from Porsche absolutely spot on lovely Alcantara will puts you in the right sort of mood for driving from the offset.
It's got 40 chassis control, we got triple volume suspension under here.
range, normal sports and Sport Plus have a different driving mode so you can have runs on 800 volts Electric system is post a 400 which is usual for cars.
What that means is faster charging essentially which is up to 80% in just over 20 minutes if you can find the right charge of which there are only two in the UK at the moment, but there will be more coming in the lesson.
Some of this is prepared for the future, the other thing is that it means the cooling is much better in the car, the cooling is a big thing for electric cars, you must've seen other videos where the repeatability of things starting cars which is always been a big thing for Portia, I remember doing countless cars and something like Turbo S, repeatable and sub three seconds 60 times.
GDR could only manage 1 or possibly maybe 3 before it would throw up a wheelbarrow and say no no you go again pull the car down and don't do that anymore for a while.
And they want the same for this.
Understandably they wanted to be reliable performance.
The thing this car has to do for me.
It has to be enjoyable and interactive to drive.
This steering wheel has to send feedback to me.
And it's got to be entertaining and more than just a traffic light grown free.
We'll get to discover whether that's the case fairly soon.
In about two weeks time, hopefully I shouldn't be driving This car, and I think it's going to be a big, big moment.
I feel like in my driving career because if Porsche can't get this right, this electric car thing right in terms of delivering genuine enjoyment for the enthusiast, then well, we might all be scattered.
So with that in mind, let us know in the comments below what do you want to know about this car.
Because I am intrigued to know what other people want to know about it as well when we go and drive this.
For the moment cautiously optimistic.
Promising signs, that's the Porsche Taycan Frankfurt Motor Show 2019
