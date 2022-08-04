Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on EVs at Pikes Peak 2022 19:24 Watch Now

Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on EVs at Pikes Peak 2022

Aug 4 2022 Cars

Speaker 1: Ask someone who's won at Pikes peak, how they did, and you'll never hear them utter that same old cliche about conquering the track. You don't conquer. Pike's peak. The numbers are mind boggling, a finish line at 14,115 feet up in the clouds. 156 turns, 12.4, two miles, few guardrails, no second chances Speaker 1: With an elevation change [00:00:30] of almost a mile. It can be raining at the bottom of the course, snowing in the middle and bright and sunny at the top. A real driver will tell you that no matter how much you prepare, it's ultimately the mountain that decides this year. It's the 100th running of this incredible and unique race. And David Donner, previous king of the mountain and the last American to win the race has one goal. Take back the production car record. He once owned the time he needs to beat [00:01:00] 10 minutes and 18.48, eight seconds, his car, and almost entirely stocked 20 22, 9 11 turbos on street tires Speaker 2: For as long as I've lived or been involved with Pike's peak. This shop has been part of our racing program, and this has sort of been a base just because it's so close to the mountain. It's great. I've [00:01:30] run. Pike's peak 28 times. I've won seven times, three times. I've been king of the mountain. My grandfather was involved with Pike's peak in the early forties to revive it for the second world war. And through that, my dad gained interest from it. He had a great idea of running a Porsche up bikes, peak he'd beat all the stock cars in almost all the open wheel cars and people had never seen a Porsche. It was a rear engine car, and they were just shocked on, you know, why is this so [00:02:00] fast? My brother ran it for years in the eighties, one in 89 set an open wheel record. So my family over the years has won 12 times. You know, you go from the forties to today and you have an event that's still going on and is still known around the world. I mean, it's, it's pretty spectacular. It's, it's a, a challenge. Unlike any other motor sports event. Now, if you're not built for defeat, you know, you shouldn't do it. Speaker 2: And this year's [00:02:30] car is, uh, uh, 2022 Porsche turbo S I had the record in 2015 for production cars. So I thought, gosh, what's a good, what car would be best to take the record back? So obviously Porsche, the problem was, how am I gonna find a car? Speaker 3: So where the idea started was really in 2020, in a sense, we wrapped a car for a photo shoot. That was really just supposed to [00:03:00] be a photo shoot of a GT two RS club sport. That car turned into a race car in Pike's peak. It's how we ended up meeting David Donner car was prepared in three weeks for the race in 2020, and then Donner took it to a win, which blew everyone away that wasn't expected. I said to Donner, do you wanna do this again? Because we had so much fun and Donner said, yeah, but I don't want to do the same thing. Speaker 2: So I thought, well, it's, what's the meanest turbo that Porsche makes. And this is it. I did it because I like the challenge being able to partner with, um, the owner, Jim Edwards, [00:03:30] and then triple zero magazine, Pete St and then champion most court, you know, we just keep it low stress, keep it fun. You know, we don't wanna be wrenching all night. You know, I've done that. Let's just have fun. Let's get a car that's fairly quick and all, you know, drive as fast as I can. Speaker 3: We started down that road and eventually we were gonna need a delivery. And we started to think about themes and we decided print isn't dead. We'd made it through five years at triple zero. And we wanted to say, Hey, we're here for print. We believe that print media has a future. One of our hardest [00:04:00] challenges is showing people what's inside of triple zero. So we started to think, well, what if we wrap the car with what's inside of triple zero, Speaker 2: What's spectacular about it is that it's you see it from a distance and it's just sort of wonderful colors and it changes with the light and you know, it's just, it's really cool. And then you get up to it and you're like, oh my God. So there's actually a story. Speaker 3: A lot of the magazines I work for in most magazines in general, you couldn't do this delivery mechanically because you need 32 pages on one car to be able to do this delivery. Yeah. [00:04:30] If you only had three or five or maybe even 10 pages, you would have a lot of repetition. We did a story with Richard Meen and Andy Morgan, a phenomenal photographer in England on one of the very earliest nine 11 turbos. And Richard me Eden's story was to go back and really drive an early nine 30 hard to talk about how does it feel? And what he found was it's closer to a career RS than you might think. And we decided to wrap the car [00:05:00] in this article on the original nine 11 turbo, Speaker 2: It's got a connection with the basis of where this car started. You know, I didn't know what to expect. I thought maybe a little faster than the 9, 9 1 I'd run in 2015. And wow, it's a lot faster than that champion motor sport and was retrofitted for the rules, which means, you know, the cage has to be put in it, a fuel cell, you know, just safety stuff. Exhaust is whatever you want. And you [00:05:30] can do stuff to the, uh, fuel map because of the altitude. Otherwise it has to be stock. It doesn't have slicks, but with Pike's peak and all the debris on it, I don't think this kind of tire is that bad really. I mean, it's changed my whole perspective. Speaker 3: There's a lot of things I love. There's all sorts of stories all over the place in here. I love tribute to the turbo career. That's a 1975 Speaker 2: Document. It's, it's a lot of fun to drive it. It really is. And it, it, it runs extremely well on the mountain, which I'm, I'm very [00:06:00] impressed with, for a street car. It's, it's fast for a race car Speaker 3: At triple zero. We're not focused only on air cooled. We're not focused only on new. We want to cover all of the Porsche story. This car fits with what we're interested in. It's telling new stories, but it's recognizing the heritage. And that is for us Speaker 2: Critical. There's nothing better than, you know, being on a, that road. Just the whole experience. It's it's unlike anything else, it's gonna be pretty [00:06:30] spectacular. Speaker 4: It it's what our mission was to set the production part right with the road conditions that's questionable. Yeah. Speaker 1: This year, the mountain decided for everyone offering up rain and fog all day after running behind many of the purpose built race cars all week in practice. [00:07:00] David's years of experience at Pikes peak gave him edge facing harsh conditions. David managed a truly impressive time of 10 minutes, 34.05, three seconds, which earned him second place. Overall first in the exhibition class in an almost entirely stock street car on street tires that put him ahead of open wheel race cars, wild Teslas, and modified nine 11 race cars while he ended [00:07:30] up shorter, the production car record his lap in the wet is an inspiration. There's no better way to understand this FD race. That's 100th running than just watching it. So here it is. Speaker 5: Um, [00:08:00] and [00:13:00] then, [00:14:30] um, [00:17:30] um, Speaker 1: [00:18:30] When the race ended, David drove his nine 11 down the course for the parade of champions with the other competitors. But with one key difference, instead of getting loaded up on a trailer, like the others, [00:19:00] he just kept driving all the way to his home in Colorado Springs. It is a street car after all.