Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight
Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight
3:50
Watch Now

Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight

Cars
Speaker 1: Beat the pebble Flow. It's an electrified, semi-autonomous home office campsite on wheels, and it's unlike any other RV that you've ever seen. Pebble was founded and began development on the flow back in 2022 and after coming out of incubation, it's now one of the newest kids on the electric vehicle block. Speaker 2: The idea came about three years ago when I took my first RV trip, like many people did during the pandemic. I really liked the experience. I love the freedom, but I hated the Prada [00:00:30] and I knew there had to be a better way. Pebble is all about giving people all the freedom RVing has to offer, but none of the hassles. Speaker 1: That's Pebble founder and c e o binging RI Yang explaining his idea to bring ease of use, efficiency, and convenience to the RV world using EV and robotics technology. Now, the heart of the flow and the thing that makes it the most special is somewhere behind this wheel. That's where you'll find dual electric motors that allow electric assist when you're towing. That means that you get [00:01:00] more MPGs when you're towing with a gasoline vehicle, but also better efficiency if you're pulling with an EV Speaker 2: Right now, if you're towing with a electric vehicle, towing a travel trailer of this size means that you're going to ask a lot of your battery and you're quickly run into range anxiety. With the pebble flow because of the EV battery, because of the electro motors on onboard, we have the dual motor active propulsion assist system that allow finally our user to be able to tow with an [00:01:30] EV with without draining your battery so fast and you're not going to run into range anxiety anymore. Speaker 1: The electric motors will also allow the flow to move independently of its tow vehicle while unhitched at low speeds. Owners will be able to remotely control the trailer via a smartphone app to perfectly position the rig at a campsite or in their driveway, and with two motors able to move its two wheels independently and in opposite directions, the pebble flow promises to be highly and precisely maneuverable [00:02:00] pulling off tight tank turns at the such of a button. Now those electric motors are powered by a 45 kilowatt hour battery pack. That's three charged either by a regenerative braking or by the plugging into any EV charging station, including DC fast charging. There's also over a kilowatt of solar on the roof. Now, once you get to the campsite, you can use that battery to stay off the grid, powering everything in the cabin for up to a week, and when you get home, it doesn't just have to sit idle. You can use the solar and the battery to power your home or even charge your EV [00:02:30] using bi-directional charging the trailer's, electric motors combined with the app and some sensor smarts can also be used to activate what Pebble calls its magic hitch. Here's Pebble c t o step and Fum explaining. Speaker 3: One of the biggest issues today when you are towing is how to Speaker 1: Hitch up Speaker 3: The trailer to the vehicle, so you need to kind of align your vehicle back it up, and that's very, very hard and it's all physics so is not that. It's hard for some people or the other. It's just a hard problem [00:03:00] to do with a pebbles flow, you don't need to care about this. You just push a button and we have a robotic software that looks at the surroundings and it'll hitch with your vehicle automatically. Speaker 1: The flow also has a feature called Instant Camp Mode that deploys stabilizing legs and locks the wheels with electronic parking brakes for more stability while you're parked. It also deploys the stairs for easier access and tucks away the aerodynamic cowl for a better view out of its electrochromic windows. [00:03:30] The pebble flow is expected to start shipping sometime in 2024. You can pre-order today with a refundable deposit on its $109,000 starting price. You can find links and more over on cnet.com.

Up Next

Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight
pebble-rv-yt-seq-00-06-10-00-still001

Up Next

Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?
qc-ultra-thumb2a

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6
fitbitpic

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6

Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features
pixel8

Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction
pixel-watch-review-seq-00-07-12-03-still006

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction

Meta Quest 3 Review: Great Upgrades, but We Need More New Apps
quest3-a

Meta Quest 3 Review: Great Upgrades, but We Need More New Apps

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
one-more-thing-cnet-00-07-22-23-still005

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More

LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
samsunglgcompare-v2-00-00-57-06-still001

LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
p1021184

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
pixel-watch-2-seq-copy-01-cnet-cnet-00-07-41-08-still004

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight
pebble-rv-yt-seq-00-06-10-00-still001

Pebble Flow Electric RV Pulls Its Own Weight

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

Purple vs. Purple Plus: Which Purple Bed From the Essential Collection Is Best for You?
The Purple mattress and Purple Plus mattress against a colorful background with a man in a blue shirt the front.

Purple vs. Purple Plus: Which Purple Bed From the Essential Collection Is Best for You?

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?
qc-ultra-thumb2a

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?

Vision Pro Rumors Are a Pain in the Neck
231012-site-apple-show-ep-43-vision-pro-rumors-are-a-pain-in-the-neck-2

Vision Pro Rumors Are a Pain in the Neck

Leesa Oasis Chill Mattress Review: A Traditional Pillow-Top Bed With Cooling Features
The Leesa Oasis mattress against a colorful background with a man in a longsleeve shirt the front.

Leesa Oasis Chill Mattress Review: A Traditional Pillow-Top Bed With Cooling Features

Most Popular All most popular

Pixel 8 Pro Problems
pixel-111023-land-00-00-05-10-still001.png

Pixel 8 Pro Problems

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6
fitbitpic

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6

Ortho Mattress Review: Should You Buy the Elgin Bed?
The Elgin mattress on a bed frame against a colorful background with a man the front.

Ortho Mattress Review: Should You Buy the Elgin Bed?

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo
optimoose

Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Latest Products All latest products

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes