Our top gadgets to keep your dogs safe while driving
Dogs are our most faithful companions, equally happy following us to the ends of the earth as they are hoping in the car for a milk run.
Most dogs love going for rides, but the far and the close and the slow Can do a number on your interior if left unprotected.
And, more importantly, unsecured dogs can create unsafe situations, especially in a crash.
We love our pets here at Roadshow and we love taking them along for the ride.
So here are a few products that could make traveling with your dogs cleaner, easier, and, above all, safer.
We'll start with seat covers because there's nothing worse than cleaning up pet fur out of your upholstery, except perhaps wiping up muddy paw prints or slobber stains.
There are so many seat covers out there, it's hard to recommend one, but I tend to like the hammock style here because they do a good job of keeping your pets contained, and their fur too.
Cost for this one How about 40 bucks.
But if you have dogs that just won't love you alone while you're driving, putting them in the back of your SUV or hatchback might be the safer way to go might be the safe way to go like here in the back of our Subaru assent.
But to keep them out of your lap, I'd recommend something like this a simple pet burial will keep them in place and only cost you about 50 bucks, but many manufacturers will offer them as factory option Then there's the question of, how do you get your dogs in the back?
If you have something like a spry border collie they'll jump up here no problem.
But older or bigger dogs may need a little bit of help, and that's where ramps come in.
This Solve It ramp costs about $100 and holds up to 400 pounds.
That may seem excessive even if you're a Mastiff owner but it's really important that you buy a secure, sturdy ramp.
If your pup falls off the side, they could get hurt.
But even if they don't, they'll be less likely to want to climb up here again.
With just a little bit of training, your dog should trot on up here but if they prove to be more reluctant, here's a training pro tip.
Put a little bit of peanut butter on the end of a wooden spoon and your dog will follow just about anywhere.
While a barrier in the back makes driving safer by keeping your pup contained it isn't necessarily the best solution in a crush.
To really keep your pet protected you need something like this.
It's the Sleepypod Clickit terrain of fully certified crushed tested dog harness that would secure pups in their seat.
And keep them from harm or from harming you in an impact.
It even has the added benefit of letting them sit upfront where they can do the thing that dogs love best of all, hang their head out the window.
Just don't forget the eye protection.
For $20 a pair of dog can save you from a very expensive trip to the vet Plus they have the added benefit of making your dog look like a seriously cool character.
Or, maybe not.
For Road Show on CBSN, I'm Tim Stevens, wishing you happy dogs and happy motoring.