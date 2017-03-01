Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

On Cars

On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental

The Lincoln Continental is back. Is resurrecting this car genius or foolish?
Transcript
Transcription not available for On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental.

Latest videos

Video: On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental
On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental
6:00 March 1, 2017
The Lincoln Continental is back. Is resurrecting this car genius or foolish?
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross piles on the tech
AutoComplete: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross piles on the tech
1:13 February 28, 2017
Volvo teases a new XC60, and Alpine unveils the new A110.
Play video
Video: Are you the person Lincoln wants in its new car? (CNET On Cars, Ep. 106)
Are you the person Lincoln wants in its new car? (CNET On Cars, Ep. 106)
24:15 February 28, 2017
Only the foolish or geniuses try to resurrect legends: Which is Lincoln? How to escape parking brake prison, and Cooley's Top 5 half-baked...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Honda's forthcoming Clarity EV stuck with 80-mile range
AutoComplete: Honda's forthcoming Clarity EV stuck with 80-mile range
1:21 February 27, 2017
NIO's record-breaking electric supercar and NXP taps your smartphone for car key.
Play video
Video: Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge: More everything
Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge: More everything
9:19 February 27, 2017
The Rolls-Royce Wraith is already a fast, capable car. The Black Badge edition makes it... more.
Play video
Video: 2017 Toyota GT86 adds track mode to a new face
2017 Toyota GT86 adds track mode to a new face
2:43 February 25, 2017
When the original Toyota GT86 arrived, it impressed with great handling. Now for 2017 it looks better than ever.
Play video
Video: Waymo accuses Uber of industrial espionage
Waymo accuses Uber of industrial espionage
1:27 February 24, 2017
Plus: Porsche's 680-hp hybrid Panamera and Ford's updated Fiesta ST.
Play video
Video: 2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
11:05 February 24, 2017
Chances are, you've seen a Land Rover Discovery and you know just what it can do. The new one has to be able to transport a family...
Play video