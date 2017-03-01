What are you looking for?
On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental is back. Is resurrecting this car genius or foolish?
March 1, 2017
Are you the person Lincoln wants in its new car? (CNET On Cars,...
24:15
February 28, 2017
Only the foolish or geniuses try to resurrect legends: Which is Lincoln? How to escape parking brake prison, and Cooley's...
Play video
Your emails: Homebrew tips on getting CarPlay in your older car
2:58
February 16, 2017
Cooley answers your email on how to best retrofit Apple CarPlay on an old 2005 BMW.
Play video
Smarter Driver: What'll it take to get cars connected to each...
4:15
February 15, 2017
Cars are getting a lot smarter, but they still aren't connected to each other, the road or the signal infrastructure ---...
Play video
On the road: 2017 Bolt EV
6:24
February 14, 2017
GM takes the lead in EVs for the real world.
Play video
Look who just beat Tesla to the punch (CNET On Cars, Ep. 105)
24:52
February 12, 2017
Chevy Bolt sets the bar (for now), your speedometer needs a makeover, and the tricky path to CarPlay on your BMW.
Play video
Smarter Driver: Why we're all less attentive behind the wheel
2:01
February 3, 2017
There's more to driver distraction than just phones. Cooley shines a light on the array of things competing for the modern...
Play video
How to clean your car glass
4:34
February 2, 2017
Cooley shows you the right technique for the least enjoyable part of owning a car: cleaning the glass.
Play video
Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
3:49
February 1, 2017
Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
Play video
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13
January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks...
Play video
Toyota 86: More power would ruin it (CNET on Cars, Ep. 104)
25:49
January 28, 2017
Cooley loves the saved Scion, shows you how to clean car windows perfectly and fast, and gives you five good reasons not...
Play video
Latest
videos
On the road: 2017 Lincoln Continental
6:00
March 1, 2017
The Lincoln Continental is back. Is resurrecting this car genius or foolish?
Play video
AutoComplete: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross piles on the tech
1:13
February 28, 2017
Volvo teases a new XC60, and Alpine unveils the new A110.
Play video
Are you the person Lincoln wants in its new car? (CNET On Cars, Ep. 106)
24:15
February 28, 2017
Only the foolish or geniuses try to resurrect legends: Which is Lincoln? How to escape parking brake prison, and Cooley's Top 5 half-baked...
Play video
AutoComplete: Honda's forthcoming Clarity EV stuck with 80-mile range
1:21
February 27, 2017
NIO's record-breaking electric supercar and NXP taps your smartphone for car key.
Play video
Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge: More everything
9:19
February 27, 2017
The Rolls-Royce Wraith is already a fast, capable car. The Black Badge edition makes it... more.
Play video
2017 Toyota GT86 adds track mode to a new face
2:43
February 25, 2017
When the original Toyota GT86 arrived, it impressed with great handling. Now for 2017 it looks better than ever.
Play video
Waymo accuses Uber of industrial espionage
1:27
February 24, 2017
Plus: Porsche's 680-hp hybrid Panamera and Ford's updated Fiesta ST.
Play video
2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
11:05
February 24, 2017
Chances are, you've seen a Land Rover Discovery and you know just what it can do. The new one has to be able to transport a family...
Play video