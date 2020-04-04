Nissan's GT-R boss talks hybrids and more inside a ridiculously tuned R32
[MUSIC]
This is a pretty special treat, pretty special car.
Yeah.
So this is the top secret vr 32 GTR our 35 underneath our 32 on top 750 horsepower, I'm told.
Have you driven this before?>> Yes.
What's your like?
Yeah, it's some of the very compact feeling, which is a more lightweight feeling.
The one of the benefit for Skyline GT off base.
It's a very, how can I say four unique combination of solutions,
But we've still got the DCT.
So a little easier to drive and Maybe a little bit more comfortable interior to than in the AR 32.
So, maybe stepping a little toward the racer edge of the AR 32 but still some creature comforts So the 35?
Yeah, I think so.
I think so.
But the 35 and 32 is quite different like a 30 years.
Yeah.
Yep, which mean for quite different animals for me.
The interesting point, some beyond the generation or beyond the some philosophy, but same of the background of energy, which is dl 38 connection is one of the, let's say interesting common sense common key solutions for In this society so that's why for VR 32 or our Sonic two, as some of the still, a truly society wants to have a still grown up Concentration
[LAUGH] Yeah, absolutely.
What do you think about tuners playing with your creations like this?
Does this make you excited or are they meddling with your art?
Don't misleading>> [LAUGH]
Sharing society, Automobiles I say sometimes I guess.
But I'm sure I respect about for their stretch of challenge about for something to have a some excitement or stimulation.
It's okay.
Yes, actually truly, society it's for making crystal clear Story which is only a risk.
I'm okay to use a vote for a baseball mission or something I respect about fortune in society because stretch or hit the limit or something like that, but everything is only a risk.
That's my point.
In this cases I'm free and everybody's free
It's all about personality too, like expressing Doing what you like.
And that's so much what you see in Japanese car culture is really taking everything to the extreme to really express what you want to see which I think is great to see too.
Yeah, actually my 32 Skyline GTR keeping about 600 horsepower but very [LAUGH] nice How can I say my buddy?>>And now, in the US, we can finally get the R-32 as well because it is now legal for us.
They are becoming, I don't want to say common, but a lot of people are importing them.
Does that make you happy to see the car getting a bit of a rebirth for Americans like myself?
It depends.
It depends meaning at some point as some freedom or some culture like that for Japanese, like JDM lovers.
I'm very happy to see that now.
But sometimes let's say very dusty, dirty or not some good treatment for the car, and I'm slightly sad in this case.
So you want people to respect the car and keep it clean.
Yeah, not clean, not just a surface clean.
More, how can I say?
Like a good maintain, or something treatment.
This is so nice to have because of the other culture becomes the front of the.
The Skyline or GTR and not so good [INAUDIBLE].
If you will lose, some culture will lose the credibility.
Yeah.
That's it.
[LAUGH]
I think we'll take good care of it.
I mean, there's so many people who've driven these cars in Grand Turismo and games like that but never could get them before that I.
I think now there'll be prized possessions and forbidden fruit for so long.
So I think it's a good thing.
I like to think it's a good thing.
So what are your thoughts of driving in this car right now?
I mean is it talking Interview isn't the kind of thing that you like or is maybe a little too much.
Actually for already, I think about for this kind of 750 class, easy to control for me but yeah, total boss management is so close to me because if you put on a big power big.
Energy on top of this car, but the customer will not be able to pluck pluck the gas hit the Boulder.
That's why for this car good management Balance, it's a so respectable feeling like that.
[SOUND]
[LAUGH] So this is respectable you say?
Right.
Okay, all right.
It's pretty remarkable though how complete the interior is this really feels like being in an AR 35.
But yet the dimensions are a little bit different.
It's definitely a special car.
Right?
And tell me about these roads.
These roads are famous for midnight club and things like that.
Does that kind of thing still go on In Japan these days, street racing, no?
I don't know.
Okay, all right, we'll plead the 5th on that one, it's fair enough.
[LAUGH]
Yeah, this kind of the [INAUDIBLE] culture which is
More some undergrounded people of the culture in the past.
Current status is more serious to control by somebody.
So I'm thinking about how to make us.
I'm gonna say for bolder
As much as possible for customer as we have to go to the closed area, which is Sarki, or Truck Race corner, or so.
And so this is a fundamental Sorry to say that the automobile Society of some prey points.
Are there enough racetracks in Japan for enthusiasts to go and do things in a safe way and to explore the performance of a car like this?
It's a tough question.
Yeah.
I cannot easily just say, it's not good enough, easy to say for this keyword, but even it's how to control about for safety, some role quality or nice Layout or so on so.
So not so easy for this, how can I say, total circuit control.
That's why for a, if I can say, still not good enough but I do want to.
Also makeup.
How can I say?
Good socket for somebody?
Yeah.
effort as much as possible.
And I want to support about this one.
It's not so easy, not easy.
It's not very expensive in this country.
Yeah, we're very lucky.
In the United States that we're seeing a rebirth, new tracks are being built all the time, which not that long ago, the tracks are all being shut down.
So it's encouraging, at least for us in the US, but I hope you can find some success here in Japan as well.
Yeah.
Can I ask you about the development of the GTR?
You know, the R35 has been around for 12 years now.
It's It's evolved, it's gotten faster.
The newsletters gotten faster new turbos this year better response.
What sort of things are you looking for in the future?
Can you give me any hints about what we should be looking for when you guys are thinking about, hybrid, electric, okay.
Don't edit about for shortcut.
Okay.
I wanna say why not everything?
Yeah, sure.
Like a hybrid?
EV?
Some of the other solutions.
All of the In the contents all of the direction, why not to study for the futures.
And now I can say second generation corn in 1989 is our starting point 30 years ago.
Yeah, until 2000 to three until 34 Skyline GTR.
I'll be 26 engine finish final version of new spec, which is 13 years or more 13 -14 years.
On the other hand to say the other two or three years We will able to enjoy it.
Why not?
Yeah.
That's my point.
[LAUGH]
Because he goes.
Yeah.
Second generation horsepower, we didn't change anything.
Second generation suspension set up, multi leaf suspension, some Rb 26 of intelligent or hard drive system.
We didn't change anything of course at some detail or tuning way or Hidari electronic controls, some detail layer, we changed the fundamental platform except the oil based lens, we didn't change.
That's why my point is If we can handle about for the 35 minutes type, some homologation type, the same numbers, more some horsepower upgrade from 480 to 570 or 600 money jobs.
For Nismo.This is the other solutions answer for not only for outside cosmetic because of the if we will be able to keep about for this body construction as much as possible, we can easily access about four super solid like a hard shell.
We don't need to put on this kinda Let's say jungle Jame some body construction.
But that's why for body construction standpoint, not so many times the change is easy to get the some appropriate price for customer so the car is already evolving enough.
Do you think and it's staying current despite looking similar?
One of the idea to keep the appropriate price as much as possible.
That interesting.
Of course, I know the $100,000 over This price zone is no so cheap.
Now look at that 5005 65 Hp industrial country.
Yes Thank you
600 Hp for how many?
This kind of some solutions idea to get the ball for this price?
And of course, it's very difficult to even produce a sports car these days at all to even have them in production because we're seeing manufacturers having to partner up to develop new car.
So, the fact that it's even in production i think is impressive too, right?
Right, right, right.
That's why for some clump home some form with special body construction and special body construction.
Shown and for example, some nice moves or truck addition type install of a special bonding body.
This special bonding body has also damping effective not only solid standpoints-
Yeah
Many types of the how can I say for body of the some technology.
We already His thought why not enjoy about this solution as much as
Yeah
Possible.
As one of the story and of course the outside cosmetic.
Not new net for you.
Yeah
Some interior change some part of the Diamond exchange more Song Song and blast nice small data for you but the power change or rage change, please enjoy about this one.
What do you think is the core essence of GTR what what is what defines
As a GTR, whether it's electric or whether it's a manual transmission or whether it's a dual clutch, what is the core of what defines GTR to you?.
I don't want to say it's a solution technology is the key goal, and of course respectable for highest status of this
Solutions name or contents, components of gather and manage as much as possible.
Fundamentally important for me or for Nissan, the ultimate driving [UNKNOWN].
So pursuing of ultimate driving [UNKNOWN] is one of the very important [UNKNOWN]
On the other hand to say, how to feel or how to customer of the stimulation or some, how can I say emotional.
Yeah
Satisfaction.>> To get as much as possible by some solution.
This is our most important approach.
Because if you feel about for solution thousand horsepower, that's scary point, driver will not be able to clock out.
But if you put in a nice, appropriate, gorgeous, total, balance You can hit like a car as body your extension.
Mm-mm.
You are the commander.
So not just performance.
Yeah.
Attainable performance like essential.
Nice.
Very simple, nice for some your hands as a putana for rolls the face, grab on.
Some hammering is super super nimble, but the nimble is just like a not gained, like a very confident
Mm-hm
Your extension, your body is connected to the suspension.
Anyway, for this kinda control as current GPL is more sophisticated for a new technology Through a faulty construction.
I'm not blaming this car, this car is already 30 years technology.
It's pretty remarkable.
But there are also opportunities for technology to provide a helping hand in achieving that level of performance.
That's one of the great things about the current GTR is that it gives so much performance but it also provides such.
Great assistance as well is that something that we can maybe see some improvement in the future as well, maybe some aspects of maybe autonomy even coming into play and helping you on the track to some degree?
Your question is always tough.
[LAUGH]
Don't worry about that.
Because futuristic issue is not Not our unsupported
Sure.
It's also one of the opinion or one of the case study points.
So, do not edit, do not cut.
Okay
I'm saying about for why not as always,
Yeah
everything
Scope, I don't wanna reject [UNKNOWN] for all of the idea current status.
But Nissan did not say anything about for future.
[UNKNOWN] didn't say anything about for future [UNKNOWN].
Of course, we're speculating here, talking about concepts.
Yeah, I'm studying about for everything.
So in this case is also this kind of Every content or every approaching we have to do them right.
For example autonomous learner point five yeah not level one or level two profile up to our respective this direction can even listen intelligent mobility.
Start from GTR, why for example, ABS and Chuck Lake system.
Yeah,they see you Introduction control all of the contents as a helper of your bed, driving skip
My bed, Robbie's okay thank you Some people will enjoy about four limits or order by some monster glass of the energy, but this kind of electronic computer system, auto automatic control automatic drive control as one of the goals Got some step by step on the face.
We installed about four in this primitive solution for GPR.
This philosophy, how to enjoy, how to stimulate for customer because if customer scary to push the gas in this case is maybe not so interesting
t's not interesting if you're in the wall at the race track either so that makes a lot of sense.
Yeah, 100 years ago, maybe, I'm not sure.
Sorry, just for example, humans [UNKNOWN] Maybe 10 seconds 10.1 10.2 now humans, the most fast, fastest human have the Ricoh it's not five seconds it's still 9.58 something Around 10 seconds
Yeah
of this I expect about 401 second under two seconds over quicker
Yeah
quicker, quicker, but still just in one second or point five seconds in this five years.
But automobile society got big energy passes 50 years.
Second.
Yeah.
Even then I've driven some hundred year old cars too, and they don't go very quickly either.
So yeah.
In this case is this mobile service must be controlled by some electronics, some
Interesting
Autonomous-
Yeah
Solutions.
So we're surpassing human ability at this point.
It's an interesting one.
This is a fair case of the technology solutions improvements.
That's why for Jeep The are is very important or step by step or missing intentional mobility of the background.
Of course we focus on more of a pilot two or a EV but the treatment is sometimes dangerous.
Because EV or electronic all of the lack of Nissan intelligent mobility.
I'm not saying about for GTL chief standpoint, I'm saying about for Nissan and also the technology approach.
This some intelligent mobility respect about the customer of the house connected to the car niche.
Like a GTR you were commander cause you're at [UNKNOWN]
Is there a limit to performance?
Is there something that will be Even with digital assistance too fast is there a zero to 60 time that is too quick.
This also depends on tire, some stack or a tire, some technology limit points,
But if the car can do it safely Is it the sky's the limit at that point?
Yep, I think so with,
Really like as a half a second zero to 60 time, something like that?
No this kind of spectacles I'm not sure of.
Yeah.
Because of the physical standpoints is over 1500 kilograms, 3000, 3000
200 pounds, this candle superstar class, let's say it's not so easy to get in for 2.5 seconds.
But I'm saying about for this human some acceptable level of energy or energy or observation standpoints the first of all higher technology.
Must be improved because of the only four automobile ,car of the contact points as the road for contact area times this primitive boring.[BLANK AUDIO] But even some of the fuel consumptions at many points.
We have to kill not only for the stimulation with this is also boho balls.
That's why for maybe let's say 2.5 plus
3.3.0 seconds.
These range of the How nice to save the control or hit the ball for more small Magic small cells was small.
As much as possible, as next step of the approach, one of the it's very exciting to see the potential performance of ease and tuning in The immediate acceleration is possible where it almost seems like any speed is possible any level of acceleration is possible.
It's just a question of how much battery you want to put the car.
How much motor in how much tire Do you want to put in the car as well?
Yeah, that's entire development seems like it's taking a major step forward.
And just the past few years, we're seeing Nurburgring lap times drop really quickly, largely thanks to the tires and Is that something that I've been I presume that you're looking at you as as the GTR evolves well keeping up with technology,
Yeah
I think about for this kind of improvement, the human will be not able to stop.
But on the other hand to say, more some single direction to focus like on uptime or someplace only more or more some stimulation or how to connect [UNKNOWN] Safety but confident feeling
Yeah.
Some elements are also important for me and some price, so I wanns keep an eye out for some operators later don't want million dollar Or go just so easy to say that.
Yeah, there are a lot of cars coming soon as I'm sure you've seen hyper cars that are in the millions of dollars that will do incredible things.
But I also think it's important to have something that someone can aspire to own.
You know, a GTR is, as you said, an expensive car but.
But something that you can think about realistically maybe adding to the garage some day maybe even if you have to wait a few generations.
Yeah.
I think that's important to me as well, so that's that's great to hear.
hit the gas,
Okay.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[LAUGH] Wow, okay we're still going [LAUGH].
This kind of stimulation is also important.
I feel very stimulated.
But
Important is this price, he said about for $350,000.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Yeah.
Not so easy to put on this price tag [UNKNOWN].
No, I can't aspire to this myself.
But I think you can get
A and R32 in the US for about 50 to $60,000 which is not too bad.
It's Corvette money.
And that is a very exciting car drive plus it has a manual transmission so it's a little bit more engaging in that regard as well and I was lucky to drive in our
32 a little earlier today and it was great.
It was a lot of fun.
So you can definitely feel that engagement much more closely in that car.
So I think that's that's an interesting option, a relaxing option especially to have in the US now.
You have a favorite generation if you had to pick your children, which generation that you love the most or do you love them all equally like a good a good father would?
Do you have a child?
No [SOUND].
Yeah.
If you have a children.
Yeah.
You cannot select [UNKNOWN].
That's very fair.
Yeah, I like to say industrial standpoint, industrial society.
Mm-hm.
Standpoint.
The newest is the best.
Of course.
Someone the friendship or some like a funny feeling the 32 Skyline GTR stay I'm keeping about this.
How can I say for old classic car but this is a my one friend in 50 years I mean that's that's pretty remarkable There are not many sports cars On the market today, they can point to 50 years of heritage.
And that's remarkable.
And you're having a major gathering here soon to celebrate the 50th anniversary right, what, 3000 cars, I think ever something like 3000 GT-Rs are going to be there.
Yeah.
That should be pretty special, right?
Yeah, I think so, yes.
This special here as I'm sitting in this car or the Created about 450 anniversary.
Yeah.
For like a sum total balance of the very nice location of the listener and super happy to involve about for the society.
Well, I'm glad that we now have the car here.
Especially in the US, so we're only 10 years into the show, but maybe in another 40 years, we'll have a gathering like that in the United States and thousands of GTRs coming to the track there as well.
And there'll be some are 32s there at that point, too, hopefully.
Thank you so much for the conversation, a lot of really interesting stuff.
Thank you so much for taking me for a ride in this incredible ar 32 slash r 35.
This has been been quite a ride.
The interesting part.
gr 32.
Yeah.
I'm glad that you drove me so we can have this great conversation about GTR Thank you.
Thank you.
