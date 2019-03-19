Nissan Connect in the 2019 Altima is a significant tech upgrade
Today we're taking a look at the Nissan Connect technology in the dashboard of the 2019 Ultima.
Now what we've got is this really large touchscreen that sort of pops up out of the dashboard like tablet that's sort of the style du jour And it's a pretty good looking dashboard and a pretty good looking screen.
This home screen on the other hand is a little bit of a mess.
It's got icons sort of thrown all over it mish mashy.
You've got three home screens to choose from.
But it's really hard to see what you're looking at and where to tap especially when you're driving at 70 miles per hour.
But I find that I don't actually spend any time on the home screen at all, because these four buttons along the bottom are pretty much all that you need to get around the system.
The [UNKNOWN] map, of course, brings you to navigation, and it's a pretty good system.
There's traffic built into it, the routes that it chooses are pretty smart.
And it just sort of gets the job done.
I really like that about a navigation system, that doesn't do anything too fancy but works perfectly.
Tapping audio brings you to your currently playing audio source and tapping it again brings up a list of all your available audio sources.
Including USB connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, and Sirius XM Satellite Radio.
We've also got Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which we'll talk more about in a minute.
Tapping the camera button brings up the surround view camera, and that's gonna give you a view out of the front or the rear of the car, depending on whether you're in drive or reverse, as well as a 360 view of the area around the car that aids in precision parking, it's really nice.
Now, of course, if you don't wanna ignore the home menu, you can come back here and do a little bit of customization.
Popping into the settings menu and into customize home screen, shows your three home screen on the bottom and give you a selection of widgets and shortcuts to choose from.
So if you want your map on your home school, you just drag it down into the appropriate area.
And when you go back home, it'll be right over here.
Of course, if you don't wanna deal with any of that, there's standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Just plug into the USB port.
There's USB-C standard and USB-C down here at the bottom and USB charges in the back, that's really nice.
And then tap the appropriate icon on the dashboard and from there, you'll be able to bring all of your audio streaming app As well as your maps on the road with you.
So there's been your look at the technology in the dashboard of the 2019 Nissan Altima, including some tips from me on how to make it a little easier to live with.
But for more information on what it's like to actually drive this thing, be sure to check out our full review on theroadshow.com Before we dig into all the information, including that cool v3 turbo engine.
