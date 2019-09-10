Mini goes electric with the SE at the Frankfurt Motor Show
Transcript
Mini has gone electric here at the Frankfurt Motor Show and it is adorable.
I mean, Mini knows good design when they see it, so it looks a lot like your standard hardtop.
So there's some yellow accents, some EV badging smattered about.
The front grille has been redesigned because you don't really need a grille with an EV.
And I have to say, these wheels are sick.
But by and large the vibe is, hey, look at me, I'm cute.
Not, hey, look at me, I'm an EV.
A single electric motor on the front axle puts out 181 horsepower and 199 pound feet of torque.
And this guy can scoot to 62 miles an hour in 7.3 seconds.
A 33 kilowatt hour battery holds enough go-go juice for 146 to about 168 miles of range But keep in mind that is on the European cycle and that tends to be a little bit more ambitious than the E-P-A.
The Mini is designed to charge at 50 kilowatt hours so you can get an 80% charge in about 35 minutes and we should still have that standard go kart handling even though the cars about 300 pounds heavier than a regular mini Because we've got a lower center of gravity thanks to that battery and a stability control system that takes all of that sweet, sweet electric torque into account.
So I've only got European pricing for you.
She'll start at about 32,500 euros and go up to about 40,000 euros.
So today's exchange rate you're looking at $36,000 to about 44,000.
But again, that might change when we see it on sale in the states later this year.