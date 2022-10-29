Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
5:28
Watch Now

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

Cars
Speaker 1: Wanna blow folks minds at a party one day soon. Tell 'em you were in a solar electric car and they'll say, Wait a minute. If that's even possible, why aren't they all solar? Sounds like a great idea, right? Here's one of the first that could be coming to the us, the sono cion. Let's take a look and find out what these kinds of vehicles can do and can't do. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] First off, a solar car is not able to do via the sun what a Tesla can do. If they could. Elon Musk would be selling peanuts at ball games. Instead, solar cars create a sort of solar grid hybrid. Now the cion doesn't just have a solar panel on the roof or something like a few production cars do. That's for like charging your phone or running a fan. This thing is serious solar almost everywhere. Roof [00:01:00] hood and most of the lateral panels around the vehicle and they do it like so. I mean, here's a compound piece of the polymer they use underneath. You can see where the solar's been mounted to it. So they didn't just take and build a car and then stick some kind of adhesive solar panels to it. This is all integral stuff. And by the way, because it's made of polymer, no dents in the parking lot, solar panels don't make for the prettiest thing. But Sono does say the production [00:01:30] models will at least have an even shade of black on this. So model that worked out okay for Ford when they were getting started. Now all those panels feed a 54 kilowatt hour lithium iron phosphate battery. That chemistry is particularly good at having a lot of charge cycles and discharge cycles. Uh, it gets into 163 horsepower powertrain, front wheel drive only. And what most people are gonna be concerned about is what's the range? Here's where things get interesting. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] Now the fully charged range is 190 miles, but blended with that in sort of an either or is some solar range. They estimate that you'd get 5,400 miles of solar driving per year in an area like Northern California where I am maybe a few hundred more in sunnier places, that is about 70 to 150 miles a week, or about 10 to 20 miles a day. Now I'm couching that for a reason because [00:02:30] solar range as part of the overall range is highly variable. What time of year is it? What was the weather like in terms of cloud movement? Where did you park this thing? Was it really in the sun and facing it or kind of down a dark alley one day? The bottom line is you can always charge this as a standard ev that 190 miles, you can get 80% of that in about a half an hour on a DC fast charge, or you can charge it in a few hours. Level two very common stuff. So it's not like you're stuck with solar or any of its variabilities. You just have that as [00:03:00] another greener way to get around conditions approving. Speaker 1: How should someone think about solar in an electric car? What role does it play? Speaker 2: Think about a gasoline car. I would sell you with 5,000 to 6,000 miles for free every single year. Someone puts gasoline in your tank. Wouldn't that be a great selling gasoline car? This [00:03:30] is exactly with solar. It gives you five to six, 6,000 miles on range for an average for free from the sun. Think about it as a second car for people having their car in a driveway. Uh, for commuters and for families. This is the perfect family car dropping off the kids at school going grocery shopping. Speaker 1: Now the [00:04:00] Zion's got a couple other tricks up its sleeve thanks to connectivity and energy going the other way. First, connectivity. When this car launches in Europe, first they're going to have this ability to do car share because one of the big ideas by an electric cars is higher utilization. It's one of the best ways to earn back the r and d on electrifying vehicles or autonomy for that matter. Different story is to use cars more instead of having them sit 96% of their lives, which is literally the number. So they will have a built in platform for this vehicle where [00:04:30] you can do keyless sharing. I might only be comfortable sharing it with my family, but if you want you can share it with strangers and get a little bit of payment for doing that. The other trick it's got is out of that front port, you can also send power out. Speaker 1: You can set the dashboard screen to how much you're willing to drain the car while doing this, preserving some of your driving mileage. We just did a story about home batteries. You may have seen it and a lot of folks were saying, okay, those are kind of expensive, but what if you got home battery backup built into your car? [00:05:00] It's kind of free that way, especially if you buy one of these. It is expected to be priced at $25,000 US msrp, not including federal tax credit because it may not qualify for one at first because production is initially gonna be handled by Valette in Finland and the current US regulation is you gotta have a US built car to get the credit, but at 25 grand, does anybody really care.

Up Next

How to Approach Home Batteries if the New 30% Tax Credit Has Your Attention
pwrmanager-10-18-22-generac-mp4-00-03-15-19-still001

Up Next

How to Approach Home Batteries if the New 30% Tax Credit Has Your Attention

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit
large-15747-2023-id-4-volkswagen

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit

Don't Buy an EV Until You See the Most Important Ones Coming in 2023
221007-yt-electrified-best-evs-coming-in-2023-3

Don't Buy an EV Until You See the Most Important Ones Coming in 2023

I Don't Own an Electric Car and Here's Why
15851-id-buzzdrivingfootageeuropeanmodel-volkswagen-mp4-00-02-04-02-still002

I Don't Own an Electric Car and Here's Why

Where and When You Should Charge Your Electric Car
title-00-00-06-19-still001

Where and When You Should Charge Your Electric Car

The US Is About to Exit a Long Dark Age of Lousy Headlights
mazda-i-activsense-adaptive-led-headlamps-alh-mp4-00-01-04-10-still001

The US Is About to Exit a Long Dark Age of Lousy Headlights

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present
meyers4

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time
dlo1

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?
ev-credits-00-08-35-16-still170

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9
screenshot-2022-10-28-at-11-58-40.png

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

How to Pick the Best iPhone for You
yt-applestuff-v4

How to Pick the Best iPhone for You

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

Watch How a Robot Quickly Paints Fingernails
bridget-tries-a-robotic-manicure

Watch How a Robot Quickly Paints Fingernails

Elon Musk vs. Twitter: How the Never-Ending Battle Began
elon-vs-twitter-timeline-1

Elon Musk vs. Twitter: How the Never-Ending Battle Began

Most Popular All most popular

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models
apple-stuff-ep-15-iphone-battery-tests-1b

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit
large-15747-2023-id-4-volkswagen

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit

Intel and AMD together at last? Hades Canyon is badass
fl-intelhades-canyon

Intel and AMD together at last? Hades Canyon is badass

Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible
fl-macoshighsierra-still

Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible

Apple iOS 11 debuts with all-new control center
17n0605-wwdc-ios-featurescnet

Apple iOS 11 debuts with all-new control center

Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts
tesla-roadster-thumb

Space cars and pizza reindeer: Tech's wildest publicity stunts

Latest Products All latest products

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like
questpro-00-03-30-13-still004

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference
fitbit-aroll-00-00-46-14-still001

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
gopro1

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

I Tried Out Sony's Upcoming VR Headset on the PlayStation 5
psvr2

I Tried Out Sony's Upcoming VR Headset on the PlayStation 5

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022