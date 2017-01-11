Photos
Detroit
Auto Show 2017
Let's chat with Ford CTO Raj Nair
We dig in a bit deeper to Ford's big announcement of 13 EVs by 2021.
January 11, 2017
Shell Oil built a car?
4:36
January 11, 2017
Okay, not really, but we learn how oil can make a difference in efficiency.
Reid Bigland wants Alfa Romeo to be more than a niche...
5:37
January 11, 2017
We talk with the head of the Italian brand to get the skinny.
Listen in as we chat with GM chairman Mary Barra
4:46
January 11, 2017
Mrs. Barra gives us the scoop on the Chevy Bolt and the future of EVs in the GM portfolio.
Watch every new car unveiling at the 2017 Detroit Auto...
3:24
January 10, 2017
Contrary to popular belief, CES isn't taking the wind out of Detroit's sails any time...
Let's forecast the 2019 Ford Ranger
2:21
January 10, 2017
The Ranger will more than likely look close to its European counterpart when it arrives...
Roadshow's annual Shift Awards celebrate the best in...
16:16
January 10, 2017
From cabin to driveline tech, these awards recognize the most forward-thinking products...
Toyota takes a stab at making the Camry truly sporty
2:05
January 10, 2017
New platform and suspension promise a sharper driving family sedan.
ID Buzz is Volkswagen's electrified, autonomous van...
1:39
January 10, 2017
The second of VW's ID series of electric concepts is a futuristic take on on of its most...
BMW 5 series has the engine of your dreams
1:47
January 9, 2017
With a four, six or eight-cylinder engine plus a plug-in hybrid on tap, there's a 5 series...
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe removes two doors...
1:16
January 9, 2017
The E-Class Coupe follows in the footsteps of its larger and smaller family members with...
