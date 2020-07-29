Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate track toy
This is the SC V12 Lamborghini's most outrageous, most extreme track toy ever and a machine that exists to celebrate one thing, the V12.
[SOUND]
[MUSIC]
Yes Lamborghini is screaming V 12 engines are iconic and with future generations of supercars increasingly saddled with turbochargers superchargers, or heaven forbid electric motors.
The SCV 12 is a striking CounterPoint.
Just look at the name of the car scooter.
We of course have the 12 literally race team V 12.
Of course, this isn't just any V 12.
This is a Lamborghini 6 and a half liter love similar to what's found in the current event door, but heavily modified and optimized to output a whopping 830 horsepower.
[BLANK AUDIO].
That's 100 more than the already outrageous Aventador SVGA.
If that weren't enough Lamborghini engineers spun the engine 180 degrees in the car outfitting a six speed transmission that exclusively powers the rear wheels.
That engine and transmission are stressed members, meaning the pushrod suspension mounts directly to them.
The engine literally is the back of the car.
Up front is a carbon fiber monocoque modified from that found in the event to door.
Amazingly, that monocoque has been strengthened and modified enough to meet FIA track ready crash test regulations without the need for an additional cage.
This thing is ready to race.
And that's good because it's certainly not road legal.
The se v 12 is intended exclusively for the track and for the most exclusive of Lamborghini owners who might not even take their cars home.
You see the se v 12 will require so much on track expertise that Lamborghini would prefer you let them store the cars in a special warehouse in Italy.
Climate controlled palace outfitted with webcams that will let well heeled patrons look in on their babies from afar.
When it's time to play owners can call Lamborghini and request their car be shipped to any track in the world where it will show up with Lamborghini engineers and even a driving coach.
The cv 12 is a remarkable thing, a celebration of a remarkable engine in an outrageous package.
Only 40 of these will be built.
The cost.
Well.
If you have to ask.