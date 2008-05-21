Your video, "L.A. Auto Show: 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Roadshow Video Reviews

L.A. Auto Show: 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

Get a first look at the 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster, from the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show.
1:31 /
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> Take Aston Martin's most accessible car, the V8 Vantage, take off the top and here's what you get. The V8 Vantage Roadster. One of the show stoppers going on here at the LA Auto Show. Now the basic mechanicals remain the same on this vehicle. Of course it's been stiffened up as all convertibles need to be, but Aston claims just a slight weight increase. They use a lot of exotic materials and bonding technologies to create the under pittings of their cars anyway. So stiffening didn't require a whole bunch of ungainly welding to be done. When the top is down, it's very interesting. You've got this hard shell cover and a couple of upholstered sort of power bulges back here that are almost kind of Pontiac Solstice. I know they don't want me to say that, but that's what they remind me of. Inside the car, we're looking for some interesting technologies that would include a slot for the SIM chip out of your GSM phone. That's how you might enable the in card telephony on this. Instead of actually using your phone via Bluetooth, you take the chip out, put it in the car and the car's internal phone rig becomes the actual phone. That's a very tidy and robust way to do in car telephony. Other interesting technology here is a battery conditioning and battery cut off apparatus built into the electrical system. That way you can keep the car from aging in place if you're not driving it every single day. And I figure folks who have one of these probably have a few other interesting cars as well. So this may not be their daily driver. In terms of power, 380 horsepower, do zero to 60 in under five seconds, six speed manual or a paddle shift automatic is also available on this vehicle. Deliveries will start in Q2 07. ^M00:01:30 [ Music ]

Latest Auto Tech videos

Video: The Toyota Supra Is Still Awesome
The Toyota Supra Is Still Awesome
7:15
It's one of the best recognised cars on the planet, so we thought we'd better have a look at where it came from.
Play video
Video: Uber video shows 'safety driver' training for self-driving cars
Uber video shows 'safety driver' training for self-driving cars
2:34
This video was produced by Uber to promote the company's self-driving car program being piloted in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Play video
Video: Audi's Long Distance Lounge Concept and our self-driving future
Audi's Long Distance Lounge Concept and our self-driving future
2:55
This clever autonomous pod brings augmented reality to the world outside your window.
Play video
Video: How to parallel park in a tight spot
How to parallel park in a tight spot
2:45
Parallel parking remains a cause of shame for a lot of drivers. CNET's Brian Cooley has a simple technique and a couple of technologies...
Play video
Video: Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
3:21
Chinese company Techrules showed off its flagship supercar, whose mighty diesel turbines will recharge its batteries.
Play video
Video: Chrysler reinvents the minivan with its all-electric, autonomous Portal concept
Chrysler reinvents the minivan with its all-electric, autonomous Portal concept
2:33
The carmaker introduces the minivan of tomorrow with its Portal concept. The design focuses on millennials by envisioning a self-driving,...
Play video
Video: Audi R8 V10 Plus: Audi's Mk1.5 is the same but better
Audi R8 V10 Plus: Audi's Mk1.5 is the same but better
7:29
The Audi R8 is a brilliant car that put far more established supercars' noses out of joint when it was launched in 2007. There's a...
Play video
Video: Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
3:11
Brian Cooley runs down the five cars leaving the world stage that he is happy to see go away.
Play video