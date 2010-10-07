Kia Pop concept

Roadshow Video Reviews
Kia Pop conceptDrive it or wear it?
Transcript
Okay this one I'm not sure whether the drive or put it on and lace it up. It's the Kia Pop, a city car concept that's one of the big eyeball grabbers at the 2010 Paris Show. It's a three-seater, this sort of thing concept cars can get away with by a one curvy, purple bench seat that lives under a very cool glass roof, which is also the windshield. It's electric because that's the theme at Paris this year. It has a face of an octopus, but that just me. It's only a tiny bit larger than a Smart Fortwo, so you could make room for it in the garage or in a closet.