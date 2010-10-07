Your video, "Kia Pop concept "
Kia Pop concept

Drive it or wear it?
Okay this one I'm not sure whether the drive or put it on and lace it up. It's the Kia Pop, a city car concept that's one of the big eyeball grabbers at the 2010 Paris Show. It's a three-seater, this sort of thing concept cars can get away with by a one curvy, purple bench seat that lives under a very cool glass roof, which is also the windshield. It's electric because that's the theme at Paris this year. It has a face of an octopus, but that just me. It's only a tiny bit larger than a Smart Fortwo, so you could make room for it in the garage or in a closet.

