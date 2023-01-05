John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
5:24
Watch Now

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Electric Vehicles
Speaker 1: I'm here to learn about John Deere's sustainable tech and what better weight than by sitting in the company's brand new, fully electric excavator. Let's dig in. Speaker 1: Sitting in a excavator is always a cool experience, but there's a lot of really cool things to think about when you're in something that is futuristic like this, having it battery powered. Uh, sure it could be used [00:00:30] in road construction, farming, but also indoor construction because you don't have a giant diesel engine pumping, and there's not just pollution being eliminated, uh, with zero emissions because it's electric, but noise pollution is way down. You can work at different times. Uh, this is more expensive for companies to be able to invest in. Obviously, uh, John Deere isn't given a price just yet, but the enticement for a company to be able to invest in this is to hit, uh, their goals for being greener and [00:01:00] for having less carbon emissions. Obviously, there's not a lot of construction vehicle charging stations, but John Deere's working on that problem. Speaker 1: This is an example of one type of charging station. They might be even portable, so you could take 'em temporarily to a job site. It is fascinating to see construction vehicles move to electric, and what John Deere did to still keep the whole machine familiar to operators is they had to get that battery down to a certain size. So the whole machine isn't wildly different than what they're used [00:01:30] to. The excavator made its world premier at CS 2023, but this isn't the only sustainable tech that they came out with. A lot of it helps with farming. The sea and spray is another example of what John Deere's doing for sustainability. It's 120 foot boom that has 36 cameras on it. These cameras are able to sense exactly where a weed is on the field and only spray herbicide where the weed is not wasting [00:02:00] all that herbicide on the whole entire field. It's better for the earth, better for your wallet. Speaker 2: Our theory is if we can balance that equation of making sure that our customers are more profitable by buying this technology, th they're more productive and we deliver a big environmental outcome. It's a really winning value proposition for our customer and for the environment. Speaker 1: Another brand new product from John Deere is called the Exact Shot. This [00:02:30] is helping farmers make sure that they are very exact with their fertilizer. So the technology here with the exact shot is very complicated and pretty incredible. Uh, when you're farming and planting seeds, it's a very exact procedure. So you're having a trench and other machines right now are just dropping seeds, but they have to be at a certain distance away. Here is a cutout of one piece of their exact shot machine. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] We're gonna get a little demonstration here. This wheel is one of the components that's kind of digging out that trench, and you have seeds that are spinning around going through. There's a brush on the bottom. All of this very technical stuff is making sure things are going at the right time, depending on how fast the driver is going down and able to go. All right, does that seat need to be six inches away or one and a half [00:03:30] inches away depending on the crop? And as it's flying down, you have an exact shot of fertilizer hitting that seed just at the right place. So you're not having a continuous spray, which is what's used today, which is a lot more wasteful. That's saving about 40% of fertilizer that they don't have to waste now. And this is closing that trench back up. It's all happening so fast. So let's turn this on and get a sense of it here. It's able to hit right exactly [00:04:00] when you see is going down, and it'll change based on the ground speed. It's just able to go pop, pop, pop. Fascinating stuff. Speaker 1: So yeah, it's nice to say, Hey, you're not wasting, uh, all this fertilizer on just one crop, but pan back a second. Take a second to think about what this really means on the big scale. If you think about how much corn is produced in America alone, you're looking at about 90 million acres every year. And when you're a continuous [00:04:30] sprain, that's about 130 million gallons of fertilizer. This saves 93 million gallons of fertilizer being used per year. That's about 650 million worth of product I'm talking about. So it's a big difference when you start seeing what kind of effect this technology could have. So in just this one row planter, the speed is wild. It's 30 seeds a second that it can pop out and blow that up to the full size machine, [00:05:00] which I have behind me here in this picture with 24 rows, that's 720 seeds a second. It's incredible how fast this goes. They're really planting the seeds of the future for seeding our planet. So why don't you plant your comment down below. Let me know what you think about all this cool tech. Thanks for watching. See you next time.

Up Next

See What Makes the Best Tire for Your Electric Car
ion-evo-as-suv-ih01a-motion-graphics-mp4-00-02-48-12-still001

Up Next

See What Makes the Best Tire for Your Electric Car

Why Are So Many Electric Cars, Scooters and Bikes Burning?
ev-battery-fires-00-02-02-15-still243

Why Are So Many Electric Cars, Scooters and Bikes Burning?

Seen the New 2023 Prius? Here's Why It's Turning Heads
2023-prius-reveal-b-roll-toyota-mp4-00-00-39-19-still001

Seen the New 2023 Prius? Here's Why It's Turning Heads

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far
best-selling-evs-2022-00-02-00-17-still233

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far

This Car Sucks Carbon from the Atmosphere
zem-seq-00-05-06-24-still001.png

This Car Sucks Carbon from the Atmosphere

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present
meyers4

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time
dlo1

See the New DeLorean Alpha5 for the First Time

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?
ev-credits-00-08-35-16-still170

Is It Time to Finally Buy an Electric Car Under the New Tax Credit Rules?

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?
new-ev-battery-tech-00-05-59-14-still151

Should You Buy an Electric Car Now or Wait for New Battery Tech?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams
ces23-razer-00-00-00-00-still001

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams

First Look at the Candela C8 Hydrofoil Electric Boat
candela-loop-16x9-1920-mp4-00-00-28-15-still001

First Look at the Candela C8 Hydrofoil Electric Boat

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail
screenshot-2023-01-05-at-17-34-06.png

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table
ces23-arcade1up

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams
ces23-razer-00-00-00-00-still001

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
sony-car-afeela-00-01-16-23-still001.png

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit