Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!

Transcript
Transcription not available for Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

679 episodes

Cooley On Cars

881 episodes

Carfection

940 episodes

CNET Top 5

852 episodes

The Apple Core

86 episodes

Tech Today

1162 episodes

LATEST CARS

All latest products

2020 Honda Accord: A family sedan for enthusiasts

5:11

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Too much torque?

10:01

Nissan's GT-R boss talks hybrids and more inside a ridiculously tuned R32

27:06

2020 Cadillac XT6: Stylish, sporty, seats for 7

6:39

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition: A slice of green heaven

6:10

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Small changes, big improvement

9:52

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect

8:21

Microsoft Surface Neo could be delayed, Disney Plus racks up subs

1:24

AutoComplete decides which old cars deserve a remake

7:07

Ford Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave: Desert running beasts

7:23

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Too much torque?

10:01

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

All latest news

Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!

3:33

Cadillac CT4-V and CT-5 Blackwing: Hear them clear their throats

3:11

2020 Honda Accord: A family sedan for enthusiasts

5:11

Ford Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave: Desert running beasts

7:23

AutoComplete decides which old cars deserve a remake

7:07

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Too much torque?

10:01