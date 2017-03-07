Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Infiniti Q60 Black S concept: beauty and brawn

Take one twin-turbo engine, add F1 energy recovery technology the result is drop-dead gorgeous.
If you've got F1 dreams, but maybe more of a go-kart budget, well you should check out the Infinity Q60 Black S concept. Powered by the same engine that's in a Q60, namely a 3-liter V6 twin turbo, knocking out about 400 horsepower. This one's got a little F1 trick up it's sleeve. With the kinetic energy recovery system. That takes energy from the brakes and the hot exhaust gases and stores them in a special battery. That battery is wired directly to a little button. You push that button and boom, extra power. Extra torque. Now we don't have any idea of how much power it actually gives you. But infinity does tell us it can get up to twenty five percent. So do a little simple math. 500 horsepower. 500 horsepower, now when you look at the styling it's pretty aggressive, as you expect with lot's of carbon fiber, vents and splitters, and even a wing in the back. And it's all rollin on 21 inch wheels. And when I first saw it I said damn son that is sexy Now if this goes into production, this will be the first example of this kind of F1 technology in a road going car, and it's pretty cool. I mean it's an efficient way to get an instant thirst of lag-free acceleration. Of course we have Have no idea if Infinity is gonna produce this car. They're really using it to gauge their customers' reception to see if they would actually pony up the extra money for this kind of a vehicle. And frankly, I hope they do cuz this is one sexy vehicle.

