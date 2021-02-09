Hyundai reveals TIGER X-1 concept: A smaller, autonomous walking vehicle

Transcript
Transcription not available for Hyundai reveals TIGER X-1 concept: A smaller, autonomous walking vehicle.
From article: Hyundai's TIGER X-1 walking robotic car could help explore the moon

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

691 episodes

Cooley On Cars

898 episodes

Carfection

989 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Apple Core

98 episodes

Tech Today

1422 episodes

LATEST CARS

All latest products

Hyundai reveals TIGER X-1 concept: A smaller, autonomous walking vehicle

5:10

Power an entire tailgate party with Ford F-150's Pro Power Onboard

5:31

2022 Nissan Frontier: What's old is finally new

5:11

Nissan Pathfinder gets better looks and tech for 2022

4:20

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance

4:24

2021 Buick Envision is an ugly duckling no more

3:41

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

I test-drove a Boston Dynamics Spot robot from 3,000 miles away

10:00

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Boston Dynamics gives Spot a robotic arm

5:26

Comparing Galaxy Buds Pro to AirPods Pro

17:48

The BMW M2 CS is as good as it gets but it'll cost you

11:52

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance

4:24

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

All latest news

Hyundai reveals TIGER X-1 concept: A smaller, autonomous walking vehicle

5:10

The Lotus Elise Sport 240 shows us the 25 year old recipe still works

12:15

Power an entire tailgate party with Ford F-150's Pro Power Onboard

5:31

2022 Nissan Frontier: What's old is finally new

5:11

Nissan Pathfinder gets better looks and tech for 2022

4:20

2021 VW Golf GTI Clubsport: More money, more fun

14:41