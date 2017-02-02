Your video, "How to clean your car glass"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

On Cars

How to clean your car glass

Cooley shows you the right technique for the least enjoyable part of owning a car: cleaning the glass.
Transcript
Transcription not available for How to clean your car glass.

Latest videos

Video: How to clean your car glass
How to clean your car glass
4:34 February 2, 2017
Cooley shows you the right technique for the least enjoyable part of owning a car: cleaning the glass.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: VW to offer cash payouts for 3.0-liter diesel owners
AutoComplete: VW to offer cash payouts for 3.0-liter diesel owners
1:17 February 1, 2017
EVs fall short on IIHS crash tests, and BMW releases yet another piece of forbidden fruit.
Play video
Video: Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
Top 5: Hot cars we're hyped for in 2017
3:49 February 1, 2017
Cooley runs down the hottest cars we're expecting to hit show floors this year.
Play video
Video: The GTS is the Goldilocks of Porsche 911s
The GTS is the Goldilocks of Porsche 911s
8:24 January 31, 2017
Between the vanilla Carrera and hardcore GT3 RS lies the sweet spot of Porsche 911s, the GTS.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200 pounds
AutoComplete: Here's how the Dodge Demon loses more than 200 pounds
1:11 January 31, 2017
Plus: Uber and Daimler team up, and Toyota is the most googled brand in the world.
Play video
Video: On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
On the road: 2017 Toyota 86
5:13 January 31, 2017
Don't mourn the now-discontinued Scion FRS much -- it's back as the renamed Toyota 86. Cooley drives the 2017 model and checks the...
Play video
Video: Lamborghini's 740 hp Aventador S hits the track in Spain
Lamborghini's 740 hp Aventador S hits the track in Spain
4:13 January 30, 2017
Join us on the road and on the track in the new, 740 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador S.
Play video
Video: One seat Solo EV gives you weird looks on the cheap
One seat Solo EV gives you weird looks on the cheap
1:57 January 30, 2017
The Solo by Electra Meccanica should come to the States some time in 2017, with a $15,000 price tag.
Play video