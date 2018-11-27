Honda resurrects the Passport for 2019

[MUSIC]
Honda's newest SUV resurrects a familiar name.
Yes, the Passport is back in the form of a five passenger sport utility vehicle with V6 power and rugged good looks.
The Passport rides on Honda's global light truck platform, the same one that underpins the Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup.
The Pilot also uses the same 3.5 liter V6 with 280 horsepower, 262 pound feet of torque and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Both front or all-wheel drive will be available, the latter of which uses Honda's four-mode traction management system.
The visual relationship to the Pilot and Bridge line is certainly clear.
Though the Passport stands out with its higher ride height, shorter rear overhang, and standard 20 inch wheels.
With all wheel drive, Honda says the Passport can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
And Honda will offer a range of Passport's specific accessories, including roof boxes, bike racks, and more.
You'll be able to buy the Passport in Sport, EXL, Touring, and Elite trims, with cloth or leather seating, and what Honda says is class leading passenger and cargo space.
Higher trim levels get an eight-inch display audio touchscreen entertainment system, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a seven-inch TFT gauge cluster display, similar to what we've seen in the Pilot and Ridgeline.
Other available niceties include wireless phone charging, a 4G LTE wi-fi hot spot, and embedded navigation.
Every passport will also come standard with the Honda sensing suite of active safety tech.
The 2019 Honda Passport officially debuts at the LA auto show this week and we expect it to arrive in showrooms early next year.
For more information and photos, head on over to theroadshow.com.
