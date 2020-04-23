Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a Mustang
I was just reading some comments on the Mustang Maki reveal video we posted a few months back and man, some of you or rather many of you misplaced your proverbial feces.
You lost your over this vehicle, but I think an all electric Mustang SUV is a brilliant idea.
And here's why.
Hello again, according to my business cards, I am roadshow reviews editor Craig Cole though I am also out on parole.
Whether you like it or not we're moving to an electrified future.
Practically every auto maker is hard at work developing battery powered vehicles and this of course includes Ford.
All Henry's company is investing nearly $12 billion in EBS to produce an all electric f 150 pickup and amped up transit van and even a battery powered Mustang SUV crossover thing.
Yeah, I get it Maki sounds like the worst kind of corporatized product the result of way too many focus groups.
But here is why it's smart to cash in on the Mustang name.
So far no other auto maker has even come close to Tesla, Elon Musk's company dominates the premium E V space.
Like a shiny new iPhone, Tesla vehicles are high status objects that are well regarded by consumers even if their over all goodness is Well debatable.
utility vehicles have been scalding hot for at least the past five years and the segment shows no sign of slowing down.
By going the crossover route.
Ford is appealing to the most drivers possible, increasing its chances of success that it could snag some of that Tesla Mojo for itself.
Next I think Mach E wheel 60 because it looks good.
No, it's not as cool as a GT 350 and you may not love the design, but common, it's far more attractive than Chevy bolt, BMW I3 or Nissan leaf.
Those cars are about as exciting as a dentist waiting room, though none of them come with a subscription to Gingivitis Monthly Magazine, a good magazine, Pick that up.
In addition to all that Maki will deliver performance that is commensurate with its style true Mustang levels of fun to see the GT model for instance, should have around 459 horsepower and 612 pound feet of immediate torque.
And that should be good enough for a zero to 60 time in the mid three second range.
Beyond that, GT variance will come with all wheel drive and adjustable magnetic dampers.
But if that's not enough, this vehicle can Also haul a load of luggage comfortably seat for life sized adults and wow tech snobs with a massive infotainment screen.
Boy, it sure sounds a lot like a Tesla.
Also, think about this Because the name includes Mustang,Mach- E has become a lightning rod attracting attention from all kinds of media, not just automotive If it were called something else the I don't know Electra sport 9000 XL t nobody would have really cared nobody would have given it.
Even if it offered a driving range of 1500 miles could be fully charged in 60 seconds and cost only $12.
All the attention Mark E has already attracted is a big win for Ford and it's not even at dealerships yet beyond that this vehicle blazes a new trail.
Going forward, all Mustangs have to offer some form of electrification, either a hybrid or pure electric drive train, and they need this to stay legal and keep up with the competition.
The marquee sort of prepares the Mustang faithful For this eventuality, of course, I get why many of you pony car lovers are aghast at the Mk II Mustang has always stood for performance cool design and youthful fun, turning it into an electrified crossover seems like selling out in the worst way possible.
But you know something that stuff doesn't have to change.
Ford can still build traditional Mustangs with fast facts and convertible bodies v eight engines and manual transmissions.
It's not all or nothing.
The Maki is just a new option.
One I happen to think will sell very well in countries around the world.
