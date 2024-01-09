Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car 3:12 Watch Now

Jan 9, 2024 Cars

Speaker 1: Generative AI is one of the hottest technologies today, and it's on the tip of everybody's tongue and chat. GPT is probably the most recognizable version of the tech. We're here with Volkswagen's upcoming ID seven, one of the first electric vehicles to feature chat GPT in the dashboard to get a look at how that technology is going to affect the way you use it on the road. Now, specifically what we're talking about today is a new partnership between Volkswagen and Seren to add chat GPT to the dashboard of Volkswagen's new gasoline and electric vehicles. Now today, Ida [00:00:30] can do pretty simple things like adjusting the climate controls, initiating messages or phone calls, or even doing pretty simple destination searches. But in the future, you'll be able to talk to her like a human being and get natural messages back from the cloud. So here's how it works. You'll ask Ida a question, and if it can't be handled locally, Volkswagen will pass it up through the cloud to the Seren servers, and there it will get processed by chat GBT, and then the car will speak back to you in a pretty natural way. [00:01:00] So right now today, you can say, Hey, Ida, set the temperature to 69 degrees. Speaker 2: All right, I'm setting the temperature in the left front area to 69.0 degrees. Speaker 1: But in the future, you'll be able to say, Hey, Ida, I'm a little chilly. Speaker 2: Okay, warming the left front side now. Speaker 1: And it'll be smart enough to realize that chilly means that I am cold, and that the response [00:01:30] to that is to bring the temperature up and that I'm sitting in the driver's seat. So maybe warm up this side of the car. That's the level of nuance that they're bringing. So today you can say, Hey, Ida, find a restaurant nearby. Speaker 2: There are multiple search results. Could you please select an entry from the list? Speaker 1: And it'll give you a list of generic restaurants nearby. However, in the future, you'll be able to say, hello, Ida, I'm hungry [00:02:00] for chicken Parmesan. Speaker 2: There are multiple search results. Could you please select an entry from the list? Speaker 1: And the list of restaurants will be populated by Italian restaurants nearby because it knows what chicken Parmesan is, and it can respond to that question specifically. And because it's based on chat GPT, you can do more than just ask it to do things relative to the car. You can ask it more complicated conversational questions like, [00:02:30] hello, Ida. Ask Chat, GPT to tell me about CNET in one sentence. Speaker 2: According to chat, GPT CNET is a popular technology media website that provides news reviews and information on gadgets, consumer electronics, and technology trends. Speaker 1: Now, one of the best parts about Volkswagen and San's partnership is because all of it happens in the cloud, you don't have to do anything to get it. You don't have to download anything or sign up for a chat GPT [00:03:00] account. You'll just get in your Volkswagen and one day it'll be smarter. The technology should start rolling out in Q2 2024 in Europe, and hopefully arrive later this year in North America. And the ID four and the ID seven.