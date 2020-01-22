GMC developing trailer braking tech to stop on a dime
Transcript
So trucks these days can tow a lot of weight.
We're talking 35,000 pounds worth of weight behind there in honor about you.
But I want to make sure that my trunk can stop just as easily as it can start moving forward.
Now G-M-C is working on some technology that will allow both a truck and trailer to stop in the same amount of distance as it takes just the truck to stop the How are they doing that well with the e-boost system that they have on all their trucks, essentially they can apply an e-boost module.
Some software and some better trailer tires and they can ensure that that trailer and truck can stop really, really succinctly and easily.
Now, right now, GMC is only tested this on a 9,000 pound trailer, which is a little bit less than what we've got right back here.
And it's not commercially viable.
We don't know if you would get it from your trailer dealer, if it would come on the trailer automatically, or if it's something that you would put on your trailer through GMC.
However, just knowing that there is a way to make your truck and trailer stop safer.
And that is some technology that I would love to see.
