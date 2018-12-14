Get a closer took at the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo van
It's always cool when a manufacturer resurrects an old name plate with a new twist.
And Volkswagen Volkswagen has been killing it.
They took the old transporter van, remember the one from the 60s that was super cool?
And they made it into the ID Buzz electric van.
And now they've gone just a little bit further, turning that passenger van into a cargo van.
Kitted out as if it were the support vehicle for Volkswagen's IDR Electric race car.
You know, the one that went up Pike's Peak International Hill Climb?
The I.D. Buzz Cargo still sports the iconic V-shape in front but those round headlights, [NOISE] those things are gone.
In their place are LED headlights and a string of lights around the bottom that can communicate with pedestrians.
Inside you'll have plenty of floor space for larger race car parts and those smaller parts can be organized in the built-in drawers.
There's 230 volts worth of power on board air, there's a built in vice, heck, there's even a fire extinguisher cause, as you know safety third.
The id of those cargo is parked by a 201 horsepower, electric motor on the rear axil.
There are two batteries available, so your range can be any where from 200 miles to 340 miles on a single charge.
Now that is more than enough for this guy to follow that IDR racecar up the 12.42 miles of Pike's Peak International Hill Climb.
But come on, an electric van?
I mean, electric cars are all over the place, it takes a little bit more to impress.
And here's where the ID Bus Cargo is special, With the ID Pilot System it can be fully autonomous.
All the mirrors have been replaced with cameras, and there is a solar roof that can add 9.3 miles of range if you need it.
[UNKNOWN] even the tablet so you can watch the IDR race car buz up Pikes Peak in a record-setting sub eight-minute run So why even bother with the cargo van concept?
Well I have one word for you, Amazon Prime.
You think those packages are gonna deliver themselves?
We've got so many delivery vehicles out on the road today and while the [UNKNOWN] cargo van won't do anything to alleviate traffic, at least it's not gonna be mucking up the air while it's sitting at a red light.
Well, we'll see the start of the production electric ID vehicles in the States in 2020.
But the ID CROZZ, this guy back here, probably won't make it to light until 2022 And even then, it will just be in Europe.
