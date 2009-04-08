Your video, "Ford Transit Connect Family One concept "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Roadshow Video Reviews

Ford Transit Connect Family One concept

Ford wants to reinvent the dreaded minivan with lots of toys inside.
0:57 /
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:04 >> Ford's making a fresh run at the minivan and aiming it straight at what they call the "cool moms." I assume they don't mean the ones who offer pot and booze. The first thing you notice is how it preserves mom and dad's sanity with a divider between them and the kids, though that does have a large pass-through hole in it. The kids shouldn't mind this generational segregation because they get the two giant flat screens in the bulkhead, along with scooter racks in the doors, whiteboards to scribble all over, even an FRS radio charging rack and a dispenser for hand sanitizer. Kids love that. Taking a page from Ford's newest work trucks, you could option an in-dash computer and an RFID system that would let you know if you've forgotten to put anything or anyone back in the vehicle. This is, of course, a concept. But interestingly, almost none of what it show is beyond the realm of current in-car tech. ^E00:00:57

Latest Auto Tech videos

Video: The Toyota Supra Is Still Awesome
The Toyota Supra Is Still Awesome
7:15
It's one of the best recognised cars on the planet, so we thought we'd better have a look at where it came from.
Play video
Video: Uber video shows 'safety driver' training for self-driving cars
Uber video shows 'safety driver' training for self-driving cars
2:34
This video was produced by Uber to promote the company's self-driving car program being piloted in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Play video
Video: Audi's Long Distance Lounge Concept and our self-driving future
Audi's Long Distance Lounge Concept and our self-driving future
2:55
This clever autonomous pod brings augmented reality to the world outside your window.
Play video
Video: How to parallel park in a tight spot
How to parallel park in a tight spot
2:45
Parallel parking remains a cause of shame for a lot of drivers. CNET's Brian Cooley has a simple technique and a couple of technologies...
Play video
Video: Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
Turbine-powered electric supercar unveiled at Geneva Motor Show
3:21
Chinese company Techrules showed off its flagship supercar, whose mighty diesel turbines will recharge its batteries.
Play video
Video: Chrysler reinvents the minivan with its all-electric, autonomous Portal concept
Chrysler reinvents the minivan with its all-electric, autonomous Portal concept
2:33
The carmaker introduces the minivan of tomorrow with its Portal concept. The design focuses on millennials by envisioning a self-driving,...
Play video
Video: Audi R8 V10 Plus: Audi's Mk1.5 is the same but better
Audi R8 V10 Plus: Audi's Mk1.5 is the same but better
7:29
The Audi R8 is a brilliant car that put far more established supercars' noses out of joint when it was launched in 2007. There's a...
Play video
Video: Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
Top 5: Cars Cooley won't miss in 2017
3:11
Brian Cooley runs down the five cars leaving the world stage that he is happy to see go away.
Play video