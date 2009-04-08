Ford Transit Connect Family One concept

Roadshow Video Reviews
Ford Transit Connect Family One conceptFord wants to reinvent the dreaded minivan with lots of toys inside.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:04 >> Ford's making a fresh run at the minivan and aiming it straight at what they call the "cool moms." I assume they don't mean the ones who offer pot and booze. The first thing you notice is how it preserves mom and dad's sanity with a divider between them and the kids, though that does have a large pass-through hole in it. The kids shouldn't mind this generational segregation because they get the two giant flat screens in the bulkhead, along with scooter racks in the doors, whiteboards to scribble all over, even an FRS radio charging rack and a dispenser for hand sanitizer. Kids love that. Taking a page from Ford's newest work trucks, you could option an in-dash computer and an RFID system that would let you know if you've forgotten to put anything or anyone back in the vehicle. This is, of course, a concept. But interestingly, almost none of what it show is beyond the realm of current in-car tech. ^E00:00:57