Your video, "Ford is first to bring Alexa into the passenger seat"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CES
2017
Ford is first to bring Alexa into the passenger seat
Alexa's road trip with Ford brings the cloud a little closer to your car
January 8, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Ford is first to bring Alexa into the passenger seat.
