Flying cars: Five reasons you should tolerate them above your head
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Nothing about the automotive business rolls more people's eyes than flying cars.
It's because they're the next big thing.
And have been since world war II.
But there are just too many smart companies spending too much venture and spend a lot of money developing these things right now for them all to be wrong.
Or if they are, they all gonna look pretty stupid.
Here are my Top 5 reason why I hope they aren't.
Number 5 is fewer tedious runs to the store.
Now I ranked this one low because it's meaning you'll be out of a job.
You see, with flying cars come flying drones.
Drones of all sizes.
They can deliver anything from your lunch to a load of two-by-fours from Home Depot.
Now the downside is once that kicks in a whole lot of people in this country who drive and deliver for a living may be doing that a lot less.
Look at the bright side more time to watch Judge Judy.
I am speaking when I am speaking your job.
Number 4 is friendlier more human City I rank this fairly low frankly because I'm not sure a whole lot of Americans really care, and yet we all flock to little Italian villages, and quaint beachside towns to get away from cities that are built rigidly around the car.
Plus there's a ton of urban planners salivating and getting their hands on what is now a world of pavement, and taking back some of that at least At pedestrian scale.
Number three is shorter trips, I'm talking about shorter distances.
Now historians love to fawn over how cities have developed around nice tight grids, but that's just a bunch of corners.
That's about the longest way to get from here to there.
Flying cars will be able to make much more of a straight line route.
Lower emissions, lower fuel consumption, less time used.
let's face it, crows know what they're doing.
[SOUND]
Number two is getting transportation to finally be a managed Fleet.
Any credible vision of flying cars includes a high degree of autonomy, and that leads to a high degree of central coordination.
The way airlines work with scheduling, where they sweat every minute in the air and every ounce of Of fuel.
We'll finally move away from what we currently call navigation today, which is basically the mix of a pinball game and some blind faith.
Before I get you to the number one reason for flying cars, how about the number one reason that they may never happen?
Because we don't trust each other.
I don't trust you on the lane next to me, let alone in the air over me.
We don't think the other guy's able to maintain their lane, they're so distracted.
Are we really gonna trust them to maintain visual separation while being vectored in from the VOR?
I don't even know what that means, so I really don't know if you and I can do it.
See autonomy, or this whole idea's probably not gonna happen.
[SOUND]
The number one reason for flying cars, I think in most of our minds, is getting rid of congestion.
Let's face it.
No matter how many taxes we pass or how many roads we dig up to improve them, we're not making any headway against congestion if we're lucky.
We're slowing the rate at which it's getting worse.
Flying cars utterly and literally remove congestion.
They get it off the road and hopefully everything else in my list will make sure we don't just move it to the skies.
