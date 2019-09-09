Five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD

Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey everyone, I'm here at the Texas Motor Speedway where the motto is speed danger fun, and I'm getting my Twitter racing development on. That's right, I've got the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD and here are five things you need to know [MUSIC] All right, I'm going to do this in-car read as I do one lab of the other cars that Toyota has for us here Texas motor speedway. So, check marshal, we are go four, three, two, one, and here we go. All right. what is the difference between the Cherokee and the regular Rule number one, we've got stiffer springs. I've got beefier roll bars. There is a torque vectoring system which can brake the front wheels so it rotates you around just a bit easier, plus I've got summer tires. They're a half-inch wider than stock so I've got a little bit More grip, plus the whole thing is lowered about half an inch and I got to tell you, night and day from the regular Camry. Definitely handles way better. Number 2, yes, there is an Aero kit. There is Aero in the front, Aero on the sides, Aero in the rear. There is even a wing. I mean I don't really need it, when here on this slow speed auto cross course, but hey its there. Number 3, same engine, 3.5 litre V6 300 Hundred one horsepower, no changes there, but there is a cat back exhaust and so it gives us a little bit of a nice ground which is kind of nice. Number four, same eight speed automatic transmission. Yep. And it's still up just too soon and downshifts a very leisurely. Even in manual mode it still has a mind of its own which is kind of a bummer and I miss number five, I don't have enough time. Phew. That was fun though. [MUSIC] And the fifth and final thing, the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD is gonna be available in September and it's gonna cost you right around 31 grand. And I've got a full review plus a whole bunch of pictures over on theroadshow.com so be sure to check it out. [MUSIC]
From article: 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD first drive review: Snappy sedans

