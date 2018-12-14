Five things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX
Wether you're a wanna be rally racer, and enthusiast who lives in the snow belt, or just someone who loves punch turbo charged cars.
The Subaru WRX is sure to get your pulse racing.
Especially this one with its special edition series gray package.
Here are five things that you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX.
As ever the WX uses a turbocharged two liter flat floor engine with 268 horsepower and 258 pound feed of torque.
Now this car is seriously quick but one of the downsides of this engine is its got more turbo length than we're accustomed to from direct rivals.
It can be a little tough to drive this car smoothly.
A six-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive come standard.
Now, the [UNKNOWN] is great for people who need to drive in snow, or down dirt roads, but it does come with the expense of fuel efficiency.
At 21 miles per gallon, city, and 27 mpg, highway, the [UNKNOWN] EPA ratings are lower than some of its competitors.
New for twenty nineteen is this series grey special edition.
On the outside it covers the WRX in this cool grey khaki paint.
Although if you ask me it's much more blue than grey.
You also get details like blacked out badges, black mirrors and black eighteen inch wheels.
Because the Series Grey package is based on the WRX's Performance Package, I also get Recaro seats, no sun roof, and ungraded [UNKNOWN] brake pads for improved stopping performance.
Only 750 of these WRX Series Grey cars will be produced.
This WRX has a seven inch version of Subaru's Starlink Link touch screen entertainment system.
And a little bit slow to respond to input at times, but it's bright colorful menus are at least very easy to use.
There are two USB ports, and you get to pull from Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
But if you want built in navigation, you have to pony up for one of the double WRX's more expensive trim levels.
Active safety technology is pretty limited in the WRX Now if you got the optional continuously variable transmission, you can opt to have things like adaptive cruise and pre-colission raking and more expensive trim levels off of blind spot monitoring as an option.
But on this stick shift series grey we really don't have much active safety tech at all which is a little bit of let down given that Subaru has really pinned its reputation on adding safety features to all of its cars.
For the 2018 model year Subaru retuns.
The WRX is suspension electric power steering a little bit and those tweaks carry over to this 2019 car and it's kind of huge fun to drive.
It's energetic it's eager to turn in and there's loads of grip but even with all those suspensions weeks the ride quality is still really really stiff over every single time.
In 2018 Subaru also worked to smooth out the clutch take up and improve the [UNKNOWN] on the six feet manual transmission.
To be honest, the clutch is still really grabby and the manual transmission is still quite notchy.
Now that's pretty fun if you're just [UNKNOWN] down a back road but It can be a little bit tiresome in city commuting.
The 2019 Subaru WRX is quite reasonably priced when you consider how much performance is on offer.
It's.
Starts at $28,000 with destination.
And my test car is just under 33,500.
Of that, $3,100 went to the serious gray upgrades.
Considering how much power is under the hood, considering that I've got standard Four-wheel drive and considering just how much fun to drive this car is, I think that's a pretty reasonable price to pay.
And those are the five basic things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX.
For the full written review of this performance sedan, visit theroadshow.com.
