Five things you need to know about the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Hyundai Veloster NHyundai's N division launches a 275-horsepower hot hatch.
[UNKNOWN] to drive this, the Hyundai Veloster N. It's the first model from Hyundai's [UNKNOWN] performance division that will be sold in the United States. Here are five things you need to know about this totally charge hunchback. The Veloster N uses a two liter turbo charged engine, which makes 250 horsepower and 260 power feet of torque in the standard model, or 275 horsepower with the optional performance package. The engine comes only with a six speed manual position, and gets the car to 62 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds. Driving aids make extracting performance easier. For instance, launch control builds revs as high as 4,700 RPM for quick starts. And there's a rev matching feature to make downshifts with the manual transmission smoother and easier. The base Veloster N users Michelin Pilot Supersport tires on 18-inch wheels while the performance package wears wider Pirelli P zeros on 19-inch wheels. [MUSIC] Adaptable suspension with multiple drive modes uses five g sensors to help resist roll, pitch, and squant in sporty driving.At the front axil, an electronically controlled differential helps quell torc steer and under steer. To help with aerodynamics and cooling, the Velosta N, has a new facial with lots of air ducting, new side skirts and a big rear wing with an integrated third break light. The cabin features a new shifter, sportier pedals, blue seatbelt, and special buttons on the steering wheel for selecting the car's driving modes. Those are the five main things you need to know about this car. For the full review of the 275 horsepower Hyundai Veloster N, be sure to visit theroadshow.com. [MUSIC]