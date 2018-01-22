5 things you need to know about the 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Roadshow Video Reviews
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Hyundai SonataThere's a lot to like about Hyundai's latest sedan.
Transcript
We spend a bit of time in the 2018 Hyundai Sonata and here are five things you need to know about the stylish sedan. While the naturally aspirated 2.4 liter engine is standard the 2 liter turbo charged four banger puts out 245 horsepower and 260 pound feed of torque. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Driving in traffic is a breeze with an adaptive cruise control system that can bring the Sonata to a complete stop behind a lead vehicle. [MUSIC] The eight-speed automatic transmission delivers snappy shifts, especially while in sport mode. [MUSIC] The redesigned front end gets LED daytime lights standard and the available LED headlights come with dynamic bending light. [BLANK_AUDIO] The Sonata starts at $22,050 for the base SE. But our top of the line limited 2 litre turbo moves that entry point up to $32,450. That's five things that you need to know about Hyundai's next generation sedan. You can check out the full review as well as a deep dive into all the technology of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata right here on theroadshow.com.