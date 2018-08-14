Five things you need to know about the 2018 BMW M240i Convertible

Roadshow Originals
Five things you need to know about the 2018 BMW M240i ConvertibleA stylish and fun-to-drive convertible that mixes luxury and sportiness.
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] BMW makes a lot of different vehicles, but I think the 2 series family is the most exciting for car enthusiasts. It's reasonably affordable, yet packs a whole lot of performance into its two door coupe or convertible package. Here are five things you need to know about the BMW M240I convertible. [MUSIC] The M240I badge means this car has a little more power a than the base 230I. It's got a three litre turbo charge inline six engine with 335 horse power and 369 power feet of torque. Well a six speed manual transmission is standard, this car has an eight speed automatic. And it will get to 60 in 4.5 seconds. And let me tell you, it is a punchy powerful engine. To go along with all that power, the car has larger M-Sport brakes, sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres on 18 inch wheels and an adaptive suspension so I can toggle between having a more comfortable ride or more planted handling. Old toll, it makes this car even more thrilling to drive. The two series is offered as a coup, but today we're driving a convertible version. It's power soft top can open and close at the touch of this button in just 22 seconds. And if it just happens to downpour while you're on the move, rest assured that you can open and close the top at up to 30 miles per hour. BMW's I-Drive Infotainment System uses a 6.5 inch display a standard with an 8.8 inch available as an option. You can either touch the screen to operate it with features like pinch-to-zoom on the navigation maps or use the rotary controller on the center console. Either way it's really easy to use and very responsive. Now, Apple CarPlay support is available as an option, but Android Auto users are left out in the cold. There is also in this car a wireless phone charger in the center console. The BMW 2 Series convertible starts at $41,000 for the 230i version. And this M240 starts at $50,000 before any options. Add on a couple of those, and this test car has an as-tested price of $56,000. Certainly not cheap, but I think reasonable when you consider the amount of luxury, sportiness, and utility in this car. Those are the five things you need to know about the 2018 BMW M240i convertible. For the full review of this car, visit theroadshow.com. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]