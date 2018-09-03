Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS3

Roadshow Video Reviews
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS3Audi's fast little RS3 is finally available in the US. Here are five reasons it's been worth the wait.
Transcript
Audi's RS3 is finally available in the U.S. I mean, sure, it's a sedan and not the hot little hatchback we've been lusting after for years, but don't let that disappoint you too much. The performance it offers is better than ever. And to bring you up to speed, here are five things you need to know. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Okay let's eat our veggies before we get onto the fun stuff. Now don't let the small screen fool you. The RS 3 is available with all of the same dope MMI tech that you can get elsewhere in Audi's lineup. Now my favorite feature is the virtual cockpit here. It's a 12 inch digital instrument cluster. And RS models even feature a specific sport configuration that puts a large tachometer front and center. Driver A-Tec is also impressive, but you'll want to check out our full review to learn more about that. Okay, on to the fun stuff. What we have here is basically the same powertrain as Audi's TT RS. A 2.5 liter, 5 cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 400 horsepower and 354 pound feet of torque. Now, Audi's five cylinders are known for their unique engine notes and this one's enhanced by an RS-specific exhaust that sounds so very satisfying. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] Now, I really wish this were a manual transmission but Audi's seven-speed dual clutch S tronic automatic transmission is probably a faster shifter than I could ever hope to do. Along with the upgraded Quattro system, and launch control zero to sixtey happens in just 3.9 seconds. That's quick. Did I mention how good this sounds? [MUSIC] But, it's not all about straight lines spped, and [MUSIC] The three's handling components and especially the brakes have all been upgraded to RS spec. On a twisty bit of road I think that puts this thing as solid competion for BMW's M2, though the Audi does sort of err a bit on the comfortable side of things making it a better daily driver. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Now, the last thing you need to know here is the price. The RS3 here starts at 54,500 bucks. But as equipped, we're looking at a $63,000 car. That's twice as much as [UNKNOWN], but it's also less expensive than the M2, so kind of a deal? If you can't tell I really love this little monster, but there's so much more to learn about it. So for all the details, the good, the bad, the bottomline check out our full review over on the Road Show dot com. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]