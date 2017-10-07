Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Five things you need to know about the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Smaller footprint and nimbler handling make this the Rogue for urban singles and young families.
Flushed with success, Nissan is doubling down on it's best selling rogue with this new rogue sport. Here are five things you need to know. Despite its similar name and look, the handsome rogue sport is actually a very different SUV running on a shoulder platform originally designed for European buyers. Nissan apparently thought that us Yanks couldn't pronounce QASHQAI. That's this vehicle's name in other countries, including Canada. The Qash, I mean, Rogue Sport is powered by a two liter four with 141 horsepower and 147 pound feet of torque. It's adequate and nothing more. It's standard CVT might sap driving enjoyment but the Rogue Sport is still much more fun to drive than its big brother, thanks to its tighter wheelbase and bigger tires. It's slightly more efficient too. Starting at $22,380 The Rogue Sport may be inexpensive but it could still use an infotainment rethink. It's head unit and navigation feel dated and there's no Apple Car Play or Android Auto. It's early in the game but we expect Nissan's Rogue Sport to be a big success in the states. Just how big? We probably won't ever know. Nissan is rolling up the sports sales figures with it's bigger Rogue to put the hurt on Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai.
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
Strong looks and decent handling can't overcome the weak infotainment tech and disappointing engine.
Read full review

MSRP: $20,000.00

Visit manufacturer site for details.

