Five more things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt
Transcript
Hey, look, the Bolt's back, and if we're honest, not a whole lot's changed since we last saw this little electric car.
But now that we've spent a lot more time with it and its competitors, we've got a little more insight into what we like and dislike about this compact EV.
So without further ado, here are five more things that you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
[MUSIC]
Okay, so we gotta talk about the regen paddle.
Pulling this paddle shifter on the left side of the steering wheel gives you full regenerative breaking.
No friction brakes involved and it really slows the car down.
All the way to a stop if you let it.
It's good for adding an extra mile or two to your range.
But it doesn't give me as much control as I'd like, so I prefer to use the hidden one foot driving mode that gives me the same amount of region with a lot more fitness.
[MUSIC]
Now last time we mentioned that Android Auto, or Apple car play are the only way to get navigation in the Bolt, but that's not entirely accurate.
And that's because we have onStar navigation with turn-by-turn navigation.
Of course it requires subscription and you don't give a life map just the turn-by-turn directions but it's good [UNKNOWN] it's better than nothing if your phone is lost and busted
[MUSIC]
Through the my Chevrolet app there's a feature called Key path that allows you to use your smart phone to lock and unlock your car.
However unlike previous systems it doesn't have to bounce the signal up to the cloud and back down.
It's a direct connection so you can quickly lock and unlock your car just like that.
Of course you still need the actual key pad to start the car and drive away but it's a step in the right direction.
[MUSIC]
Want a little space efficiency to go along with your fuel efficiency?
Well the Volt 16 feet of cubic cargo volume is on par with competitors like the Leaf.
But if you fold the seats flat, and remove the false floor, it expands to 56.6 cubic feet.
Which I think makes this the class cargo leader.
Now even though General Motors uses the Bolt as it's platform for autonomous car testing, the Bolt that you can buy, Lacks some really advanced drive race features, key being adaptive cruise control, which a lot of its competitors offer.
Even though it will let you know that you'll getting too close to the car ahead, it won't actually do anything about it.
[MUSIC]
For more More information about the Chevy Bolt including a deep dive into it's tech and well the first five things that you needed to know, check out our full review over on theroadshow.com.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowElectric CarsChevrolet
Up Next
2019 BMW M2 Competition: Even more performance and driving pleasure
5:35
A ride on public streets in Waymo One
6:08
2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better
6:56
5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition
1:13
Room for improvement: Toyota Entune 3.0 in the 2019 Corolla Hatchback
2:42
Reasonably rockin' 'rolla: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE
4:57
Checking the tech in the 2018 Nissan Kicks
1:43
2018 Nissan Kicks: A quirky new crossover has some smooth moves
4:49
2020 Toyota Corolla sedan boasts bolder styling, more features
2:38
Smart and smart: Genesis Connected tech in the 2019 G70