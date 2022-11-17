First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
Speaker 1: The idea of catching a quick affordable flight to your next destination in an urban air taxi may be closer than you think. This is midnight, the first production model aircraft from Archer Aviation, and this is our first look. Speaker 1: Midnight is an example of what's known as an EV toll that [00:00:30] stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing. It's designed to carry four passengers plus a pilot up to 100 miles at around 150 miles per hour. Archer says it will cruise at 2000 feet. It's powered by 12 tilt rotors. That means midnight's motors provide thrust vertically for takeoff and landing, and they also transition to a horizontal position to power the cruise portion of the flight. It carries six independent battery packs. This isn't the first aircraft we've seen from Archer. Earlier we saw a demonstration [00:01:00] flight of archer's prototype aircraft called Maker. This was a full transition flight, meaning it took off vertically, then made the transition to cruise mode. I mentioned earlier it came within about 500 feet of us, so you can really get a sense of how quiet this technology is compared to a helicopter. So how soon could we actually be catching a ride in one of these? United Airlines has already put down a deposit for 100 midnight aircraft and announced a plan to offer [00:01:30] air taxi service with Archer between Manhattan and Newark Airport Speaker 2: In 2025. We'll start really small and we'll start with what we call trunk routes, which are these airport to city center routes. It's a route where there's known demand. Manhattan to Newark Airport is a great example. This is a route where millions of people every year are taking this route and they're typically spending 60 to 90 minutes in a car to do this route. And so that's a perfect route that will go to market with Speaker 1: United Says Rides will cost around $100 per seat. Archer [00:02:00] says it will take just 10 minutes to charge a midnight in between runs. The company says Midnight is on track to reach FAA certification by the end of 2024 with the first delivery to United planned in 2025.

